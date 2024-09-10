Join™ and Oprizon Enhance Hitachi Solutions' Network Infrastructure

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Digital, Inc., a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions, is proud to announce a successful deployment with Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. through its Japan partner Oprizon Ltd. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Hitachi Group transitions to a "zero trust security" architecture to support a flexible, secure, and efficient campus office environment for its employees.

As the Hitachi Group aimed to enable employees to work safely from anywhere, anytime, it required client terminals for both remote and office work to connect directly to the Internet via a cloud-based zero-trust security platform, separate from Hitachi's private network. Additionally, the network environment at Hitachi Solutions' offices required an upgrade to support new post-COVID-19 work methods. Performance issues, particularly during peak times, such as frequent delays and voice quality deterioration during large remote meetings, highlighted the need for this upgrade.

To address these challenges, Hitachi Solutions, Ltd. selected Oprizon Ltd., utilizing the Join Network as a Service. This state-of-the-art service enhanced communication speeds, reduced operational costs, and lowered workload by delivering a superior network environment delivered as a service. During deployment, Join and Oprizon ensured zero downtime for office workers, providing a seamless transition to the new system. Post-deployment, improved network quality was confirmed through remote monitoring, significantly reducing operational workload and costs.

Naomi Fukuyama, DX Platform Department Manager at the Technical Innovation and Management Group in Hitachi Solutions, Ltd., stated, "Oprizon's utilization of the Join Network as a Service has significantly improved our network infrastructure, addressing critical performance issues and enabling a secure, efficient, and flexible work environment. The seamless deployment and exceptional service have met our expectations."

Hiroto Sato, CEO of Oprizon stated, "Oprizon is thrilled to partner with Join to bring their innovative Network as a Service to the Japanese market and address the IT challenges faced by enterprise customers like Hitachi Solutions Ltd. We are sure that NaaS is an emerging market for Japanese CRE customers as the service of 'LAN-as-a-Utility.'"

Karl May, CEO of Join, added, "Join is committed to providing customers with high-performance, high-reliability networks that are essential in an ever-connected world. From life sciences companies to financial services, high-tech firms, and corporate real estate, our engineered technology platform delivers highly scalable, secure, and reliable networks with AI-driven operations. Join is excited about our partnership with Oprizon, the first smart building service provider in Japan and this joint accomplishment marks an important step in expanding our international footprint."

About Join:

Join is a leading provider of Network-as-Service (NaaS) solutions. Join delivers a radically simplified and cost-effective cloud-native NaaS for enterprise campus, branch, and distributed offices that is highly scalable, secure, reliable, all monitored and operated via an AI-driven connected platform. Join's Network-as-a-Service is an end-to-end service including networking hardware, Internet/WAN connectivity, and security all delivered as a fully integrated subscription-based service and operated by Join via the cloud.

