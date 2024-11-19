Join Author Gabriel Adels as He Builds an Adult Life and Renovates His "Dream House"

A West-Philly Memoir about Renovation and Belonging.

WEST PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In Dream House, author Gabriel Adels leads readers on a tour of the renovations he completed to his West Philadelphia row-home after purchasing it in a dilapidated state at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic. Adels shares his journey of learning construction in his early twenties, finding a mentor, and ultimately, testing his skills in his own home. The challenges of construction become a proving ground not only for his technical skills but for his own sense of self-worth as he struggles to accept himself and the choices he has made throughout his 20's. His partner, Nina, shares this journey, but their relationship faces strain as she remains immersed in Philly's vibrant music scene, and Adels considers a path focused on financial stability and the possibility of a family. Dream House reveals how the couple's work on their house ultimately leads to a renewed commitment and sense of rootedness in their community.

With humor, raw honesty, and straightforward prose, Dream House offers readers an intimate perspective on the racial tensions in the gentrifying neighborhood, as Adels grapples with his identity as a well-intentioned, white suburbanite. He also confronts whether he truly wants to commit to construction or pursue a different path, and what that might be.

Dream House is the second memoir by Adels, following Gabetour: A Ride through Landscapes of Grief in Story and Song, which recounts his cross-country bike journey in the wake of a car crash that took his brother. Where Gabetour is a journey through grief, Dream House is an evolution toward emotional wholeness through the act of creating a home.

Dream House is a narrative of self-discovery and the search for purpose. As Adels confronts the challenges of life and love in his beloved neighborhood, readers will find themselves moved by his earnest search for connection with his community, his partner, and himself.

Gabriel Adels is a writer, musician, and social worker in West Philadelphia. His work explores the themes of healing, community, and personal transformation.

