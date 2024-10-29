Join Bitlayer Mining Gala S3: Win 10M $BTR Airdrop via Treasure Boxes

SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Oct. 28th, Bitlayer announced cooperation with five ecological projects, RollDex, Jasper Vault, DeSyn Protocol, Avalon Labs and Lorenzo, launching Bitlayer Mining Gala Season 3. Bitlayer's third iteration of Mining Gala Season 3, Treasure Box Battle, will reward users with a grand, distributed total of 10 million $BTR tokens. The campaign also includes airdrop rewards, as well as joint ecosystem badges rewards!

Bitlayer Mining Gala S3: Win 10M $BTR Airdrop via Treasure Boxes

After raising a total of $25M, in order to thank ecological users for their long-term support, Bitlayer Mining Gala S3 specially launches a $BTR token airdrop event. Users who participate in the Treasure Box Battle will have the opportunity to obtain unlocked $BTR token rewards!

Event URL: https://www.bitlayer.org/mining-gala

Time

2024.10.28 16:00 UTC ~ 2024.11.30 16:00 UTC

Reward

The rewards for this event consist of three parts:

10 million $BTR Bitlayer tokens from Bitlayer; Incentives from the project parties, the project teams are responsible for awarding the prize:

RollDex: $200,000 in $ROLL

Jasper Vault: Leveraged jPoints, "Moonlight Box" NFT

DeSyn Protocol: $500,000 in $DSN

Avalon Labs: 7500 Avalon Points per user

Lorenzo: Equally share 1,000,000 Lorenzo Points

TIP: This part of the reward is provided by the corresponding project party in addition, and Bitlayer is not responsible for the distribution of the reward. Please pay attention to the official announcement of the corresponding project party for important information such as points or token redemption, and carefully evaluate the project before participating.

3. Ecosystem joint badges: Issued by a third party, a total of 10,000 joint badges combine participating protocols, first come first served after completing the task, bringing rewards and future benefits to badge owners.

Rules

In Bitlayer Mining Gala S3, Treasure Box Battle, 10 million $BTR tokens will be randomly distributed in treasure boxes on a first-come, first-served basis. Before participating, take note of the following information:

There are 2 types of boxes: common boxes and Premium Boxes . Each common box will randomly drop 0.5-5 $BTR tokens. Each premium box will randomly drop 10-1000 $BTR tokens. Players will receive a random number of $BTR tokens every time they open the box.

. Each will randomly drop 0.5-5 $BTR tokens. Each will randomly drop 10-1000 $BTR tokens. Players will receive a random number of $BTR tokens every time they open the box. Treasure boxes will only be available until all 10 million $BTR is distributed.

Get Treasure Boxes And Win Rewards!

Currently, players can obtain boxes through the following methods:

Common Boxes

Paid boxes: Each player can open 100 paid boxes per day, with a fee of around $0.59 per unboxing; Free boxes through cooperating platforms: During the event, players can complete designated tasks through third-party cooperative platforms to obtain free boxes. Users are limited to one box among all platforms. To find and learn more about these cooperating platform events, follow Bitlayer's official X account . Free boxes after completing ecosystem tasks: During the event, players can obtain free boxes by completing tasks set by Bitlayer and ecosystem project parties, as detailed below. In addition, players who complete ecosystem project tasks will have the opportunity to share ecosystem project incentives, receive ecosystem joint badges, and enjoy future rights and rewards;

Bitlayer

For every successful invitation, you will receive one free box, with a maximum of 10 boxes per day;

Requirements: The invitee must be a new user and should open at least 5 boxes after accepting the invitation;

RollDex

50k free boxes, FCFS. Players can get 2 boxes per completion of each RollDex task, with up to 10 chances per day;

Tasks: Follow RollDex X. Deposit 0.0001 BTC in RollDex on Bitlayer Chain;

Jasper Vault

25k free boxes, FCFS. Players can get 5 boxes per completion of each Jasper task, with up to 10 chances per day;

Tasks: Follow Jasper X. Trade BTC Degen 2-hour options on Bitlayer Chain;

DeSyn Protocol

25k free boxes, FCFS. Players can get 5 boxes per completion of each DeSyn Protocol task, with up to 10 chances per day;

Tasks: Follow DeSyn X. Supply at least 0.000076 wBTC to DeSyn on Bitlayer Chain;

Avalon Labs

10k free boxes, FCFS. Players can get 2 boxes per completion of each Avalon Labs task, with up to 10 chances per day;

Tasks: Follow Avalon X. Supply at least 0.0001 BTC to Avalon Labs on Bitlayer Chain;

Lorenzo

10k free boxes, FCFS. Players can get 2 boxes per completion of each Lorenzo task, with up to 10 chances per day;

Tasks: Follow Lorenzo X. Deposit at least 0.0001 stBTC to Avalon on Bitlayer Chain.

Premium Boxes

Accumulated unboxing of 100 & 300 & 1000 boxes: Players can unlock an additional premium treasure box by opening 100, 300 and 1000 boxes respectively.

Projects Introduction

RollDex

The ultimate BTC-native perps exchange! Trade with up to 500x leverage and zero slippage. Use BTC-native assets for collateral and LP.

Jasper Vault

Jasper Vault is a peer-to-peer interoperable options protocol to drive options for 99%, offering up to 300x leverage and 0 liquidation risk.

DeSyn Protocol

DeSyn Protocol is an innovative decentralized asset management infrastructure on Web 3, empowering users to securely and transparently create and manage customized pool-based portfolios with various on-chain assets (tokens, NFTs, derivatives, etc.) via smart contract.

Avalon Labs

The Hub for BTC LSDFi and CeDeFi lending, borrow stablecoins at fixed rates starting as low as 8%.

Lorenzo

Lorenzo Protocol is the premier Bitcoin liquidity aggregator, leveraging its global network to provide Bitcoin financial products and yield-bearing tokens support with creation, issuance, trading, and settlement.

About Bitlayer

Bitlayer is the first Bitcoin Layer 2 based on Bitcoin finality.

Bitlayer provides developers and users with a native Bitcoin Layer 2 environment through its innovative technologies including OpVM, Finality Bridge, and RtEVM. This platform ensures Bitcoin-equivalent security, a trustless cross-chain bridge, and a real-time EVM programming environment.

Follow Bitlayer to stay updated on protocol and ecosystem progress:

Website | Twitter | Discord | Medium | Github | YouTube

SOURCE Bitlayer Labs