Join Boomi at Gartner 2019 Application Strategies & Solutions Summit, Las Vegas, December 3-5, 2019

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Gartner 2019 NA Application Strategies & Solutions Summit in Las Vegas, Nevada, December 3-5, 2019, attendees will have the opportunity to gain insight into today's fast-moving technology trends and build the flexible, agile, scalable architectures and applications necessary for future innovation.

Boomi , a Dell Technologies business, is a Premier Sponsor of this event and will be exhibiting at Booth #304. Visitors to the booth will learn more about Boomi's single-platform solution for application/data integration, API management, low code app development and more. Boomi has also been named as a leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service for six years.1

Boomi CEO Chris McNabb, CMO Mandy Dhaliwal, SVP of Engineering Rajesh Raheja, SVP of Global Sales Will Corkery and VP of North American Sales Rob Evans will be in attendance.

Conference attendees also have the chance to learn how to leverage APIs to integrate business processes across a hybrid IT landscape in the following breakout session:

Driving Digital Transformation with Boomi's Unified Platform

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 4th, 10:45am – 11:30am

Location: Caesars Palace, Palace III

Are you looking to connect across a hybrid IT landscape and leverage APIs to support internal and external employees and customers in a secure, trackable self-service way?

Learn about how Boomi customers have used Boomi's unified platform, including Integration, API Management and Workflow Automation to transform connectivity across 600+ discrete systems, supporting varied internal and external stakeholders, while retaining visibility and control over all critical data.

The Gartner Application Strategies & Solutions Summit promises to unite thought leaders and industry experts pushing the bounds of applications, to discuss the technologies that are transforming the application landscape. Boomi is available to discuss how they are helping 9,000+ organizations disrupt their approach to applications, and boost productivity and innovation by connecting their data across hybrid IT environments.

About Gartner Application Strategies and Solutions Summit

At Gartner Application Strategies and Solutions Summit, Gartner analysts will provide actionable insights and strategic guidance on how to optimize existing applications and infrastructure as well as leading-edge technologies driving business transformation. Follow news and updates from the events on social media using #GartnerAPPS.

About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, quickly and easily unites everything in your digital ecosystem so you can achieve better business outcomes, faster. Boomi's intelligent, flexible, scalable platform accelerates your business results by linking your data, systems, applications, processes and people. Harnessing the power of the cloud to unify everything inside and outside of a business, Boomi gives more than 9,000 organizations the ability to future proof their application strategy. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

