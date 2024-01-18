Join Bybit's P2P 2-Year Anniversary Festivities and Win Phenomenal Rewards

DUBAI, UAE, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's third largest crypto exchange by volume, is thrilled to announce the celebration of the second anniversary of its P2P platform. In honor of this momentous occasion, Bybit has curated a series of exciting events and rewards, inviting users to participate and seize marvelous opportunities.

Bybit P2P has experienced remarkable growth over the past 2 years, recording a 65% jump in transactions and 50% increase in the number of traders from Q3 to Q4 2023.

To celebrate these milestone achievements, Bybit P2P festivities will kick off with three major events that promise to engage and reward its valued users, running from January 18 to February 18. To register for the event and learn more about the exciting rewards awaiting you, visit the event page at https://www.bybit.com/en/promo/events/p2p-2nd-anniversary

  1. Share Your P2P Milestones and Refer Friends: Bybit is offering the first 1,000 participants the chance to earn a 2 USDT P2P Coupon.
  2. P2P Festive Duo Extended: Due to popular demand, Bybit has extended the P2P Festive Duo event until February 18. By completing the deposit task and trading any amount on Spot or Derivatives, participants will receive an additional 5 USDT P2P Coupon.
  3. Event 3: P2P Video Vanguard Challenge: Unleash your creativity by creating original tutorial videos on how to use Bybit P2P platform and win up to 100 USDT in P2P Coupons for each category.

Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit said: "We would like to express its gratitude to all its users for their continued support and trust over the past two years. The P2P platform has evolved with the help of our vibrant community, and we are excited to celebrate this milestone together."

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

