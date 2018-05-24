Join Cannabics Pharmaceuticals at LCBC Cannabis Professional Conference Held at MTCC, Toronto, Canada, May 25-27, 2018

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB: CNBX), a US, public bio-pharma company dedicated to developing precision medicine solutions for personalized anti-cancer diagnostics and palliative cannabis-based treatments, announced today that its management members are to attend The Lift & Co. Expo (LCBC), Canada's biggest professional cannabis business conference, to be held this week at MTCC, Toronto, Canada.

Cannabics Pharmaceutical's breakthrough technology is based on non-intrusive diagnostic testing for cancer patients, to be employed for selecting the most appropriate and optimal Cannabinoid-based therapies and medications applied to specific patients based on their molecular/cellular screening analysis results.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CNBX) is a US bio-pharma company dedicated to developing precision medicine personalized anti-cancer diagnostics and cannabis based treatments. It is based on Israeli R&D licensed by the Israeli Ministry of Health for scientific and clinical research. Cannabics novel technology pioneers the assimilation of precision medicine into Cannabinoid-based therapies for cancer patients, utilizing original, patented screening technologies, data management and artificial intelligence (AI).

