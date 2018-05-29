Join Causeway Boat and Marine Show for Fort Pierce's Biggest Boating Festival on the Water

FORT PIERCE, Fla., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2018 Causeway Boat and Marine Show is set to sail into Fort Pierce on June 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Causeway Cove Marina, 601 Seaway Drive, Fort Pierce, Florida. Boats and commercial marine vendors will fill the marina both on land and in the water.

2018 Causeway Boat and Marine Show is set to sail into Ft. Pierce on June 9-10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Causeway Cove Marina, 601 Seaway Drive, Fort Pierce, Florida. Boats and commercial marine vendors will fill the marina both on land and in the water.

Treasure Coast boat dealers will be competing for your business, as they go head to head with incredible deals on new and used boats. Unlike auto shows, boat shows are the place to buy. New and closed out models are available to buy right at the show, often at some of the best prices of the year, as dealers generally offer special show pricing or other incentives. Plus, it's the perfect time to order a new boat to ensure it arrives ready to launch in the summer.

Participating boat dealers include Seagate Marine, Top Notch Marine, Route 1 Motorsports, M and M Marine, Jupiter Pointe Boat Sales, Nifty Boats, Legacy Marine, Bad Cats, East Coast Boat Works, Liquid Planet Marine, Marine Max, and Sovereign Marine.

While boats are the main attraction, this show offers much more. The marina will be packed with an impressive display of marine accessories and a wide range of other types of marine products, hardware, electronics, nautical hardware, clothing, shoes, and nautical gifts.

Bargain hunters looking for deals can visit marine booths as vendors exhibit and sell their nautical and marine related merchandise and services during the two-day marine event. The nautical flea market area will have antique collectibles and maps, marine artifacts, rods, reels, lures and lines, boating apparel, taxidermy, diving equipment, and much more.

In addition to the boats and marine merchandise, seafood vendors will be ready to satisfy hungry customers, offering delicious seafood including conch, shrimp, crab, and fish served up many different ways. Live local bands will play on the main stage while customers do their shopping.

Visit the 2018 Causeway Boat and Marine Show website for more information, special hotel rates and specific driving directions: http://www.CausewayBoatMarineShow.com. Admission is free, event site parking is $10. Exhibitor applications are still being accepted. For information visit the website or contact Under the Sun Promotions, Inc. at 954-205-7813.

Related Links

Causeway Boat and Marine Show

Florida Nautical Flea Markets

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-causeway-boat-and-marine-show-for-fort-pierces-biggest-boating-festival-on-the-water-300655944.html

SOURCE Causeway Boat and Marine Show

Related Links

http://www.causewayboatmarineshow.com

