Join Chelsea Financial Services in Their Annual 2021 Thanksgiving Food Drive to Benefit Catholic Charities - Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chelsea Financial Services is proud to partner this year with Catholic Charities of Staten Island (CC-SI) for their Annual 2021 Thanksgiving "Leave No Fork Empty" Thanksgiving Food Drive to help benefit Staten Island community members in need this holiday season.

"Leave No Fork Empty" is Chelsea Financial Services' Thanksgiving Food Drive Campaign. Donate Dollars for Turkey(s), Donate a Turkey(s) and/or Donate Non-Perishable Trimmings.

"Our annual food drive has donated thousands of items to families in need," said Christopher (Chris) Vetrano, Registered Representative at Chelsea Financial Services. "CC-SI is an amazing organization that provides 'Turkeys and the Trimmings' during the holiday season. They also run a food pantry year-round and support other food pantries around Staten Island. They work tirelessly to improve lives of those going through difficult times."

John Pisapia, President of Chelsea Financial added: "We are making a huge change this year. Now, you can donate directly to the cause…Donate $25 to provide one family one turkey, $50 for two families/two turkeys and so on. And you can still bring your non-perishable trimmings to our office, or use amazon.com, walmart.com or other online retailers to ship food items to our office, and CC-SI will receive them to create holiday baskets just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday."

2021 THANKSGIVING TURKEY/FOOD DRIVE: IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Please visit https://www.cc-si.org/leave-no-fork-empty-campaign/ to donate $$$ for Turkeys! Please drop off or ship non-perishable food items to 242 Main Street, Staten Island (Chelsea Financial Services' Corporate Office), any time between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, until November 22nd. Non-perishable items most needed are: Cranberry Sauce, Gravy, Stuffing Mix, Canned Vegetables, Boxed Mashed Potatoes, Canned Yams, Corn Bread Mix, Canned Fruit, Canned Pumpkin Filling, Dessert Mix, Canned Carrots.

If you'd rather donate an actual turkey (in lieu of a turkey donation), frozen turkeys may be dropped off at the Catholic Charities of Staten Island CYO Community Center (North Shore), 120 Anderson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302 between the hours of 8am and 4pm, M-F, through November 22nd, 2021.

All items will be received by CC-SI in time for Thanksgiving on November 25th.

Please join Chelsea Financial Services in supporting the fight against hunger this Thanksgiving with Catholic Charities of Staten Island.

About Chelsea Financial Services

Chelsea Financial Services is a national full service brokerage firm. Chelsea opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating 22 years, Chelsea financial clients receive investment, retirement and financial planning advice from 73 Registered Representatives based in 20 States. Visit https://chfs.com for more information.

For Registered Representatives interested in joining Chelsea Financial Services "No Minimum Production Requirements" Team, please visit joinchelsea.com for more information or to inquire.

About CATHOLIC CHARITIES OF STATEN ISLAND

Catholic Charities of Staten Island, is a 501c3 not-for-profit agency of the Archdiocese of New York, founded in 1871 by Father John C. Drumgoole.

In line with the Gospel mandate and the social mission of the Catholic Church, it seeks to promote family life, create a caring and healing community, and to allow all those it serves the realization of their God-give potential. The Mission strives in all its programs to promote the universal ideals of justice, peace and compassion and to work in concert with other community resources. Their services include infant and pre-school day care; residential and other programs for developmentally challenged youth; social services to families in crisis, assistance to senior citizens, and a free community resource center to bridge the gap between addiction and recovery.

