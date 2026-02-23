Join Digital, Inc. Expands Asia-Pacific Footprint with Connex Information Technologies Partnership

CAMPBELL, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Join™, a leading provider of secure agentic networking solutions, today announced a new distribution partnership with Connex Information Technologies, a global value-added IT distributor. The agreement supports Join's continued expansion across Asia-Pacific, building on its strong market presence in Japan, accelerating growth in Australia and Southeast Asia through broader availability of the Graphite™ software platform.

Under the partnership, Connex Information Technologies will distribute Join Digital's Graphite platform, delivered with OpenLAN / OpenWiFi standards-based networking hardware, to channel partners and enterprise customers throughout the region. Graphite provides centralized visibility, automation, and intelligent operations for wired and wireless networks, enabling organizations to modernize infrastructure while preserving architectural choice and cost efficiency.

"Join has established a strong foundation in Japan, and this partnership represents the next phase of our Asia-Pacific growth strategy," said Alex Alvarez, Vice President of Sales, Join. "Connex brings the regional scale, channel expertise, and market reach needed to extend Graphite's momentum into Australia — one of the most sophisticated enterprise networking markets globally — while also supporting rapid expansion across Southeast Asia."

Australia and Southeast Asia represent high-growth opportunities for modern, software-centric networking platforms. Enterprises in these markets are increasingly prioritizing open architectures, operational simplicity, and intelligent automation as they modernize networks to support cloud adoption, hybrid work, and digital transformation initiatives. Graphite is designed to meet these requirements while avoiding proprietary hardware lock-in.

Connex Information Technologies offers an established distribution ecosystem and deep experience supporting networking and infrastructure vendors across South & East Asia, Asia-Pacific and in the Middle East & Africa making it a strong strategic partner for Join's continued regional expansion.

"Graphite's software-first approach and support for open hardware align well with the needs of our partners and customers," said Amila Andarage, Chief Strategy Officer at Connex Information Technologies. "We're excited to work with Join Digital to extend its Asia-Pacific footprint and help organizations modernize their networks with greater flexibility and control."

This partnership reinforces Join Digital's commitment to scaling its global presence through strong regional partnerships while delivering a consistent, enterprise-grade software platform tailored to local market needs.

Join fuses wired and wireless networking with Secure Access Service Edge into Graphite™, the first unified Secure Agentic Networking Platform. Powered by AgenticOps and delivered on OpenLAN standard hardware, Graphite's novel architecture delivers superior business outcomes with best-in-class reliability and performance. Join's modular approach allows customers to respond flexibly to their business priorities, implementing the elements of the platform they need today, while seamlessly growing their implementation as their needs evolve.

The result is industry-leading contextual, real-time telemetry and observability that automates network operations and reduces operational complexity. Learn more at joindigital.com .

Connex Information Technologies is a global value-added IT distributor supporting partners across Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Connex specializes in advanced networking, infrastructure, and security solutions, helping organizations accelerate digital transformation through innovative technologies and strong channel enablement.

