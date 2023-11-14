Join doTERRA Healing Hands Giving Season Campaign to Raise $100,000 for Reforestation Efforts in Maui

doTERRA

14 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Residents of Maui and the Kealakekua Mountain Reserve (KMR) to help plant 10,000 trees  

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 14 through December 31, doTERRA Healing Hands is participating in the global giving season movement with a goal to raise $100,000 for the purpose of bringing reforestation to the areas of Maui affected by the fires earlier this year. This initiative is locally and community-driven by residents of Lahaina, restoration NGOs, local nonprofit Hiki Ola, and Maui-based doTERRA® distributors.  

Donate here. * 

"Having help from our doTERRA family to restore the beautiful land in Maui is something we are very grateful for," said Keli'ikanoe Mahi, Hiki Ola executive director. "Mending the exquisite landscape of Maui over the next few years will be pivotal. Our goal is to restore 10,000 native and canoe species trees to the land so it can be abundantly green as it once was."  

Planting will begin in late 2024 or early 2025, allowing for seedling grow-out and site preparation. Locations for planting will be determined by vulnerability and extent of damage, as well as the wishes of the Maui people. doTERRA Healing Hands is focused on this project being locally led and supported to ensure the timing of planting is appropriate. There is mutual understanding that cleanup is still underway, and feelings are still tender. 

Join us in this giving season to help bring hope and restoration to Maui by donating here. *

About dōTERRA
dōTERRA International is an integrative health and wellness company and the world leader in the global aromatherapy and essential oils market. dōTERRA sources, tests, manufactures, and distributes CPTG Certified Pure Tested Grade® essential oils and essential oil products to over 10 million Wellness Advocates and customers. Through industry-leading, responsible sourcing practices, dōTERRA maintains the highest levels of quality, purity, and sustainability, partnering with local growers around the world through Cō-Impact Sourcing®. Like and follow dōTERRA on Facebook and Instagram and learn more at www.doterra.com

About the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation
The doTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, offers resources and tools to global sourcing communities and charitable organizations supporting self-reliance, healthcare, education, sanitation, and more. To learn more about the dōTERRA Healing Hands Foundation, visit www.doterrahealinghands.org.  

News Releases in Similar Topics

