JOIN EUGENIO DERBEZ AND HIS ENTIRE FAMILY ON AN EXOTIC AND EXCITING ADVENTURE IN "DE VIAJE CON LOS DERBEZ" LAUNCHING EXCLUSIVELY IN THE U.S. ON PANTAYA

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global megastar Eugenio Derbez and his entire family embark on an exotic adventure through Morocco in PANTAYA's first unscripted original series "De Viaje Con Los Derbez" (Derbez Family Vacation). The fun, hilarious and heartfelt series will launch in the U.S. and Puerto Rico on the premium Spanish-language streaming service from Lionsgate and Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) on October 18th and will stream internationally on Amazon Prime Video.

"De Viaje Con Los Derbez" is a half-hour Spanish-language docu-comedy where a camera crew follows one of the most beloved entertainment families on Spanish-language television as they travel to Morocco. For the first time ever, audiences will have an unfiltered behind-the-scenes look at the outrageous and heartfelt adventures of the Derbez family as Eugenio takes them on a surprise vacation destination where they are sure to be "fish out of water."

"I'm thrilled to be working with our Lionsgate friends in bringing my reality series to PANTAYA and Amazon Prime Video," said Derbez. "When they learned that I was planning to take my entire family on a surprise trip to Morocco, they had the crazy idea of documenting our adventures. We have always tried to keep our personal lives private so we were all really nervous about doing this but I think our audience will love it. They will finally know that we are just as crazy and dysfunctional as any family!"

This is the first time the entire family of performers who reach nearly 70 million followers on social media combined can be seen together on the television screen. The star-studded family consists of Derbez's wife/actress Alessandra Rosaldo and their young and charming daughter Aitana, as well as Derbez's older sons/actors Vadhir and José Eduardo and daughter/actress Aislinn Derbez ("La Casa de Las Flores") with her husband Mauricio Ochmann (Ya Veremos) and their daughter Kailani.

"You don't know what to expect from Eugenio and his family except that it'll be outrageous, fun and full of heart. Although the family was nervous about what they were getting into, they decided to take us on their wild adventure. Eugenio has delivered a string of box office hits for Pantelion Films, and we couldn't be more excited to have the creative mastermind behind them helming our first original unscripted television series for PANTAYA," said PANTAYA and Pantelion Films CEO Paul Presburger. "We look forward to collaborating with Lionsgate, 3Pas and Wallin Chambers on what we expect to be a platform-defining series."

"De Viaje Con Los Derbez is the perfect example of the synergies we aim to create across the Company and our focus on empowering talent to tell their stories through different mediums," said Lionsgate SVP and Head of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin. "The Derbez family is so charismatic, loving and downright hilarious that all audiences will want to join them on their journey. We're very excited to add the series to our unscripted slate and can't wait to bring it to audiences on PANTAYA domestically and internationally via Amazon Prime Video."

The series is produced in association with Lionsgate by Derbez and Ben Odell's 3Pas Studios as well as Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers' Wallin Chambers Entertainment, who both have television deals with Lionsgate. 3Pas Studios also has a first look deal with Lionsgate's Pantelion Films and home of Derbez's box office hits Instructions Not Included, How To Be A Latin Lover and Overboard.

Eugenio Derbez, Ben Odell, Katy Wallin and Stephanie Bloch Chambers will serve as executive producers. Jessica Pavao of 3Pas Studio will serve as a producer. Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez are also executive producing through their banner A Toda Madre Productions.

The deal was negotiated by PANTAYA CEO Paul Presburger and Rob Lee at UTA for 3Pas Studios. The production was overseen by SVP and Head of Unscripted Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin on behalf of Lionsgate.

3Pas Studios and Wallin Chambers are repped by UTA.

ABOUT PANTAYA

PANTAYA is the first-ever premium streaming destination for world-class movies and series in Spanish offering the largest selection of current and classic, commercial-free blockbusters and critically acclaimed titles from Latin America and the U.S.

PANTAYA is a joint venture between global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF. B) and Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HMTV), which targets the high growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television and digital content platforms. To learn more about PANTAYA, visit www.pantaya.com.

ABOUT LIONSGATE

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) is a global content leader whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, video games, esports and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a nearly 17,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global sales and distribution infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the Company's worldwide consumer base.

ABOUT HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (HMTV) is the only publicly traded pure-play U.S. media company targeting the high-growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with leading television and digital content platforms. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, the leading broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, and has ownership interests in a leading broadcast television network in Colombia, a Spanish-language content distribution company, and a Spanish-language OTT service in the U.S.

