Join Families Worldwide in the Happiest Half Hour on air

CHICAGO, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gather with families across the nation and the world for the happiest half hour of your day! The Family Rosary Across America, from 7 to 7:30 PM CT on Relevant Radio, provides a nightly chance to personally pray with families for their intentions and yours. This live and interactive Rosary is hosted by Rev. Francis Joseph Hoffman "Fr. Rocky". It boasts a variety of on-air co-hosts and is jam-packed with callers of all ages and walks of life, from the sick and imprisoned to families in desperate need of healing and guidance. It's an ideal introduction to the Rosary and is immensely popular all over the nation and world because of its powerful nature.

"With all the people that've been praying, we've prayed close to 100 million Rosaries worldwide," marveled Fr. Rocky at the 1,000th broadcast of the live Rosary. "And we see the fruits of this every night with your calls: cancers cured, sight restored, babies born, marriages saved, and families reunited. And it's all through your prayers and God's grace."

Be sure to connect to a worldwide prayer community who, through this powerful Rosary, have seen and experienced miracles. Tune in on your local AM/FM station, online, or on the free Relevant Radio mobile app to find hope and encouragement in the testimonials of answered prayers from all over the country. Catch up any time with this one-of-a-kind Rosary at relevantradio.com/family-rosary-across-america or check out the video highlights here!

Relevant Radio brings Christ to the world through the media with informative, entertaining, and interactive programming twenty-four hours per day, seven days per week. The Relevant Radio network is currently serving the Church by broadcasting coast-to-coast on over 200 owned and operated and affiliate stations, reaching over 270 million souls. Programming can be heard worldwide via streaming audio at relevantradio.com and on the free mobile app.

SOURCE RELEVANT RADIO