Join Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in the Fight Against Childhood Cancer

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is inviting people across America to join them in standing up to childhood cancer by participating in one or more of three fundraising opportunities at its 49 restaurants nationwide in June. Its goal is to raise $100K for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) in three days.

* Guests can visit their local Firebirds restaurant anytime June 7-9 for a glass of fresh lemonade. In partnership with ALSF and its annual Lemonade Days fundraiser, Firebirds will be selling its lemonade for $3 per cup at stands outside of their doors, with all proceeds going directly to ALSF.

* Through June 9, Firebirds will be donating to ALSF $1 per slice of Big Daddy Lemon Cake, with fresh summer blueberries in blueberry sauce, purchased in each restaurant.

* During the same timeframe, guests may "Round Up for a Cure," in which they round up their check to the nearest dollar, with the difference then donated to ALSF.

This is the sixth consecutive year Firebirds has participated in Lemonade Days in support of ALSF's mission to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer. Charity Navigator, the largest and most utilized charity evaluator in America, recently recognized ALSF as one of America's ten most highly-rated medical research organizations.

"Firebirds plays a pivotal role in our fight against childhood cancer," said Liz Scott, ALSF's co-executive director and mom to founder Alexandra "Alex" Scott (1996-2004). "Their consistent contributions have helped fund better treatments for children and assist in state-of-the art research breakthroughs that are ultimately helping kids in their battle with cancer."

This year marks 15 years since the first lemonade stand. In 2004, Alex issued a challenge for volunteers to assist in raising $1 million for a childhood cancer cure, one cup of lemonade at a time. Year-round, Firebirds donates $1.25 to ALSF for each glass of lemonade sold at each of their restaurants. Thanks to the help of charitable guests, Firebirds' donations reached $1.5 million this year. In 2018 Firebirds was recognized as a Top Fundraiser and a Lemonade Days All-Star by ALSF.

"Each year, it is truly inspiring to see thousands of supporters across the country who are taking strides against childhood cancer by contributing to Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation," said Firebirds CEO Mark Eason. "We are grateful to be a part of such an amazing cause."

Firebirds' participating partners include Produce Alliance, Reinhart Foodservice, Shamrock Foods, Lawler's, Keany Produce, Central Illinois Produce, Creation Gardens, Dixie Produce, J. Ambrogi Foods, Premier Produce, The Garden Wholesale, W.R. Vernon Produce, J.H. Honeycutt, Monin, Todd's, Liberty Fruit, Phoenix Produce, Senn Brothers Produce, Sirna and Sons Produce, Frontier Produce, Willie Itule Produce, McCartney Produce, ImageMark, Lawton Connect, SuperVox Agency and Rountree Integrated Communications.

During Lemonade Days, Firebirds will make it easy for its guests to donate at the lemonade stand using Square® Payment, which allows guests to swipe their cards and grab a glass of lemonade on their way out.

To generate awareness for the cause, please reference #MakeYourStand on social media. To learn more about Alex Scott's story or to support ALSF, visit https://www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/1658493.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF)

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $150 million so far, funding nearly 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer. For more information, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds' scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds' private label wine. In serving the community, Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $1.5 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh lemonade. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds' Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.

