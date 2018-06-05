Join Firebirds Wood Fired Grill in the Fight Against Childhood Cancer… One Cup of Lemonade at a Time

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is inviting communities nationwide to join them in the fight against childhood cancer by visiting their local Firebirds restaurant June 8-10 for a glass of refreshing, house-made lemonade. In partnership with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) and its annual Lemonade Days fundraiser, Firebirds will be selling lemonade for $3 per cup at stands outside its doors Friday, June 8 – Saturday, June 9, 11:30 a.m. - 9 p.m., and Sunday, June 10, 11:30 a.m. – 8 p.m. All proceeds will go to ALSF.

In addition, Firebirds will donate $1 for each slice of Big Daddy Lemon Cake sold in all Firebirds restaurants. Guests may also "Round Up for a Cure," in which they round their check up to the nearest dollar, with the difference then donated to ALSF.*

This will be Firebirds' fifth consecutive year participating in Lemonade Days, which encourages communities to host lemonade stands to raise funds for childhood cancer research. For its highly successful lemonade stands in 2017, Firebirds was named an All Star Lemonade Days host by ALSF after raising more than $100K during its three-day summer fundraiser, an amount Firebirds aims to surpass again this year.

"Firebirds is a key partner in our fight against childhood cancer," said Liz Scott, ALSF's co-executive director and mom to founder Alexandra "Alex" Scott (1996 - 2004). "Their regular and growing contributions go a long way in funding research projects at leading hospitals and institutions across the continent to cure every child of cancer, which was my daughter, Alex's, dream."

Fourteen years ago, Alex issued a challenge for volunteers to help raise $1 million for a childhood cancer cure – one cup of lemonade at a time. Year-round, Firebirds donates $1.25 to ALSF for each glass of lemonade sold at its restaurants. Thanks to the help of its guests, Firebirds' donations to ALSF surpassed $1 million last year.

"Every year, with every new research project funded, I believe we get another step closer to living Alex's dream," said Firebirds CEO Mark Eason. "It is truly a privilege to see the Firebirds community across the country come together to stand against childhood cancer."

Firebirds' participating partners include Reinhart Foodservice, Shamrock Foods, Central Illinois Produce, Creation Gardens, Dixie Produce, J.Ambrogi Foods, J.H. Honeycutt, Monin, Keany Produce, Liberty Fruit, Phoenix Produce, Senn Brothers Produce, Sirna and Sons Produce, Willie Itule Produce, McCartney Produce, Produce Alliance, Todd's Tomatoes, Premier Produce, The Garden Produce, W.R. Vernon, ImageMark, Central Florida Press, SuperVox and Rountree Group Integrated Communications.

During Lemonade Days, Firebirds will make it easy for its guests to donate at the lemonade stand using Square® Payment, which allows guests to swipe their cards and grab a glass of lemonade on their way out.

To generate awareness for the cause, please reference #OneCupAtATime on social media. To learn more about Alex Scott's story or to support ALSF, visit www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/1451971.

* While Firebirds' newest locations in Gilbert, Ariz., and the Cleveland metro area will offer lemonade at stands during this year's Lemonade Days, they will not offer lemon cake or "Round Up for a Cure" until the 2019 fundraiser.

About Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF)

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of cancer patient Alexandra "Alex" Scott (1996-2004). In 2000, 4-year-old Alex announced that she wanted to hold a lemonade stand to raise money to help find a cure for all children with cancer. Since Alex held that first stand, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement, complete with thousands of supporters across the country carrying on her legacy of hope. To date, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 charity, has raised more than $150 million toward fulfilling Alex's dream of finding a cure, funding over 800 pediatric cancer research projects nationally. In addition, ALSF provides support to families affected by childhood cancer through programs such as Travel For Care and SuperSibs. For more information on Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, visit AlexsLemonade.org.

About Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, a contemporary-polished restaurant, is an energetic twist on the traditional grill featuring a boldly flavored, classic American menu in an inviting, fire-centric atmosphere. Signature menu items include hand-cut, aged steaks and fresh seafood hand-fileted in-house and seared over locally sourced hickory, oak or pecan wood in Firebirds' scratch kitchen and exposed wood-fired grill. The open, stylish, enticing décor incorporates wood-fired themes and entertaining spaces, such as the outdoor patio with seasonal comforts and the award-winning FIREBAR®. Popular specialties include Wine Down Mondays, happy hour, artisan cocktails, craft beer, bourbon, after dinner drinks and Firebirds' private label wine. In keeping with its mission, "To Serve, Enrich and Exceed," Firebirds supports ever-growing sustainability efforts throughout its restaurants and partners with Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, with more than $1 million raised for childhood cancer research through the sale of fresh-squeezed lemonade. Visit firebirdsrestaurants.com to become a member of Firebirds' Inner Circle, make an OpenTable reservation or order ToGo online.

