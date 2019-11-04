Join Garnier Whole Blends And Mandy Moore On November 4 To Help Raise Funds Towards UNICEF's Education Programs For Children Living In Emergency Situations

Today, Garnier Whole Blends invites the social community to comment a blue heart emoji on the @GarnierUSA Instagram post featuring the Whole Blends UNICEF Holiday Kit from 10:00 AM EST to 10:00 PM EST. For each blue heart, the brand will donate one dollar to UNICEF USA, up to $10,000; one dollar helps UNICEF to educate one child for one week. Garnier Brand Ambassador and advocate of UNICEF, Mandy Moore, will lend her voice in support of the cause on her own Instagram channel.

This year, the Garnier USA brand, in partnership with other markets around the world, is aiming to raise the equivalent cost of 14 million days of school for UNICEF, which equals one full-year of education for more than 40,800 children in countries affected by crisis and poverty.

In addition to the donation campaign on @GarnierUSA, beginning today through December 31st, 2019, Garnier Whole Blends will offer three holiday hair care kits available for purchase at Walmart and Walmart.com, as well as one travel-sized kit available at Dollar General and DollarGeneral.com. During this time frame, one dollar from every purchase of a Whole Blends Holiday Kit sold will be donated to UNICEF USA with a minimum guaranteed donation of $300,000. The sale of one Whole Blends Kit helps to educate a child for one week*.

The holiday kit is available in the following paraben-free blends: Repairing Honey Treasures, Smoothing Coconut Oil & Cocoa Butter, and Strengthening Ginger Recovery. Each kit includes a full-size shampoo and conditioner and the Whole Blends 10-in-1 Miracle Nectar Leave-In Treatment.

About the Garnier Brand's Partnership with UNICEF

More than 500 million children are living in countries affected by emergencies such as conflicts and natural disasters. They are the most vulnerable group facing the highest risk of violence, exploitation, disease, and neglect.

Within the past two years, Garnier has supported UNICEF with the following:

Reached 890,800 children and their families, helping to provide them with the tools they need when facing emergencies

Provided 130,000+ children, ages 5-7 with a quality education

Gave 195,000 children in Yemen access to education

access to education Trained 300 teachers to develop native language skills in Mexico

Enrolled 30,000 children in psychosocial activities in India

Trained 2,600 teachers and facilitators to enhance quality learning for children in Jordan

For more information visit: www.garnierusa.com/unicef and follow the conversation on social media at @GarnierUSA.

*The sale of one Whole Blends Holiday Kit helps educate a child for one week. It costs UNICEF 15 cents per day to help educate a child living in an emergency situation.

About Garnier

Garnier, a L'Oréal USA brand, was developed in 1904 in France by hair care expert Alfred Amour Garnier and is now present in more than 65 countries worldwide. Following the launch of Garnier in the United States in 1999 with Nutrisse hair color, the brand has continued to develop beauty products with a keen awareness of its responsibility to you and the planet. The entire collection of Garnier brands available in the U.S. includes Nutrisse, Garnier Fructis hair care and Fructis Style, Olia hair color, Color Sensation hair color, SkinActive skin care and Whole Blends hair care. For more information visit www.garnierusa.com or follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and Snapchat @GarnierUSA.

About UNICEF

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) works in more than 190 countries and territories to put children first. UNICEF has helped save more children's lives than any other humanitarian organization, by providing health care and immunizations, clean water and sanitation, nutrition, education, emergency relief and more. UNICEF USA supports UNICEF's work through fundraising, advocacy and education in the United States. Together, we are working toward the day when no children die from preventable causes and every child has a safe and healthy childhood. For more information, visit www.unicefusa.org

UNICEF does not endorse any company, product or brand.

For Press Inquiries Please Contact

Lauren Larkin or Donna Valle

Alison Brod Marketing Communications

212.230.1800

garnier@alisonbrodmc.com

Danielle Macaluso

Garnier, AVP Brand Communications

212.984.4799

Danielle.Macaluso@loreal.com

Ann Reinking Whitener

UNICEF USA, Assistant Director Public Relations

212.922.2623

areinking@unicefusa.org

SOURCE Garnier

Related Links

http://www.garnierusa.com

