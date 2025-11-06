Join global industry leaders at "Farming for the future" alongside COP30 in Belém

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Economist Impact on the sidelines of COP30 for "Farming for the future: boosting agricultural productivity while protecting the planet", a session sponsored by Syngenta.

On November 11th experts in agriculture will gather at the Grand Mercure Belém do Pará to evaluate the effectiveness of different approaches to land restoration and soil health. Discussions will highlight policies that, if enacted, could support sustainable farming in Brazil and beyond.

The event will begin at 5.30pm and end at 8pm.

Panelists:

Pedro Fernandes, director of agribusiness, Itaú Unibanco

André Savino, president, Syngenta Crop Protection Brazil

Marcio Sztutman, executive director, The Nature Conservancy Brazil

Izabella Teixeira, former environment minister (2010-2016), Brazil

Teresa Vendramini, sociologist and livestock farmer

Phillip Cornell, senior adviser, energy and sustainability, Economist Impact

Discussion topics:

How can Brazil increase agricultural production while reducing emissions and restoring degraded land?

What case studies and innovations show promise in balancing increased output with regeneration, and how can cross-sector partnerships help scale them up?

What financing and policy frameworks are needed to make sustainable farming economically viable for producers of all sizes, from smallholders to major agribusinesses?

What can other countries learn from Brazil's experience, and what international approaches can further inform Brazil's response to climate and food security challenges?

Limited spots available. Don't miss out on this exclusive panel and networking opportunity.

For more information or to register, visit here .

