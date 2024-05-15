Join Green Sports Alliance at L.A. LIVE for 2024 Green Sports Alliance Summit presented by AEG

Driving Sustainability in Sports and Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Sports Alliance (GSA) is pleased to announce the highly anticipated 2024 Green Sports Alliance Summit: Faster, Further, Together presented by AEG, taking place June 11, 12 and 13 at L.A. LIVE in beautiful Los Angeles, CA. This prestigious event will bring together international partners, industry leaders, sustainability experts, athletes and entertainers, and organizations committed to advancing environmental and social responsibility in the sports and entertainment industries.

"It is a privilege to host stakeholders and decision makers across the sports and entertainment industries at our 14th annual Summit in partnership with AEG," said GSA Executive Director Roger McClendon. "Each year, we emphasize the importance of social and environmental sustainability leadership that drives positive action through strategic collaboration. We must go "Faster, Further, Together" to meet the global challenges of the climate crisis. That's why the GSA is challenging our industry leaders to expedite those collaborations, to share big ideas, and to take ownership of their roles as decision makers to accelerate renewable energy, eliminate plastic pollution, adopt circularity principles, and implement regenerative operations to ensure the vitality of our communities and our planet."

The 2024 GSA Summit will showcase a series of thought-provoking panels, a diverse range of fast-paced and robust main-stage conversations, solution sessions, engaging workshops, roundtable discussions, and networking opportunities. In addition to the Summit, the GSA Awards Celebration, hosted by award-winning sportscaster Sarah Spain, honors the sports and entertainment champions of Environmental Leadership, Legacy, Innovation, and Play to Zero Champions.

Faster, Further, Together seeks to highlight best practices for enhancing performance and fostering a dialogue with stakeholders and fans about environmental stewardship and social justice. Attendees will be able to connect with key stakeholders, share best practices, and foster collaborations that drive positive change within their organizations and in communities around the nation and the world.

A founding member of the Green Sports Alliance, AEG, has been a key collaborator and valued stakeholder in emphasizing the responsibility of the sports and entertainment industry to evolve in a socially and environmentally-conscious way.

"All of us at AEG, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE are incredibly excited to partner with the Green Sports Alliance and host the industry leading Summit in downtown Los Angeles, June 11-13, 2024," Lee Zeidman, President, Crypto.com Arena, Peacock Theater and L.A. LIVE. "We look forward to the insightful discussions, networking, and educational opportunities that the Green Sports Alliance Summit will bring our industry as we collectively shape the future of sports."

Key Event Highlights:

Over 100 esteemed speakers including the following: Chase Cain | NBC | National Climate Reporter and Meteorologist Sarah Spain | ESPN | Emmy and Peabody Award-Winning Sports Journalist Lee Zeidman | Crypto .com Arena/Peacock Theater/LA Live | President Denise Melanson | Wasserman | VP Social Impact and Sustainability Becky Dale | LA28 | VP, Sustainability Scott Jenkins | Kansas City Current | General Manager Kelly Cheeseman | AEG Sports | Chief Operating Officer Erik Distler | AEG | VP, Sustainability Melissa Ormond | AEG Presents | Chief Operating Officer Martha Saucedo | AEG | Chief External Affairs Officer Russ Silvers | AEG | Co-Chief Operating Officer, Global Partnerships Nelson Ventress | Crypto .com Arena, Peacock Theater & LA Live | Sustainability Program Manager Maggie Baird | Support + Feed | Founder and President Mary McCarthy | Levy Restaurants | Vice President of Sustainability Hilary Meyer | Athletes Unlimited | SVP of Impact Riley Nelson | NASCAR | Head of Sustainability Omar Mitchell | National Hockey League | VP Industry Growth and Sustainability Annie Horn | National Basketball Association | Director of Social Responsibility & Sustainability Utopia Hill | Revitate | CEO Jasmyne Spencer | Angel City FC/Jas It Up | Professional Soccer Player/Founder & CEO Stefani Chinn | World Surf League | SVP & Head of Global Marketing Communications Sophie Goldschmidt | U.S. Ski & Snowboard | President & CEO Christy Briggs | Seattle Seahawks/Lumen Field | Sustainability Manager John Brigham | Cedar Grove | John Bunzel | The 310 Group at Morgan Stanley | Global Sports and Entertainment Director, Financial Advisor Dawn Brown | Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Sr. Manager StadiumTours, Education + Sustainability Mikayla Byfiled | Columbia University | Sustainability Strategist + Environmental Justice Advocate Danielle Doza | Cleveland Cavaliers and Rock Entertainment Group | Vice President, Sustainability and Environmental Services Julia Goldstein | Rose Bowl Operating Company | Executive Director Bri Hamilton | CAA Sports Brand Consulting | Sr Account Executive Roger McClendon | Green Sports Alliance | Executive Director Heather Vaughn | PAC-12 | Senior Vice President of Marketing Brian Yost | Las Vegas Convention Center | COO AEG - Crypto .com Arena ; Angel City FC ; Atlanta Falcons ; Atlanta Hawks ; Autistic FC ; Ellysium Racing ; Canada Games Council ; Kansas City Chiefs; Pacific Raceways ; Portland Trailblazers ; Seattle Kraken ; Sporting KC ; St. Louis City SC ; UBS Arena



*Additional speakers and special guests to be announced.

35 innovative technologies and sustainable solutions in the sports industry showcased at the Innovation Hub

Insightful sessions cover a wide range of topics such as environmental justice, ESG commitments, waste reduction, women's leadership, the path to carbon neutrality, fan engagement, global perspectives, and community outreach.

Interactive solution sessions provide attendees with practical resources to implement sustainable practices within their own organizations.

Networking opportunities with like-minded professionals and experts dedicated to creating a greener future for sports and entertainment.

People interested in attending the 2024 GSA Summit can register online, with opportunities to engage in behind-the-scenes tours of iconic venues, community impact events, networking, full Summit programming and more.

Opportunities to Participate in the 2024 GSA Summit

Venue Tours | June 11, 2024 | SoFi Stadium, L.A. Memorial Coliseum | Dignity Health Sports Park

Discover firsthand the innovative practices shaping the future in Los Angeles, California.

GSA Summit Day One | June 12, 2024 | Peacock Theater at L.A. Live

Get ready for an electrifying summit experience with our dynamic emcees: Alex Meacham, President of Shining Sports Inc.; Jessica Ryan, Founder of Broadway Unlocked; and Georgia Galanoudis, Immediate Past President of New York Women in Communications. Together, they'll ignite the stage with their expertise, ensuring an unforgettable event that sparks inspiration and innovation.

GSA Summit Awards Celebration | June 12, 2024 | Peacock Theater at L.A. Live

Join us for an extraordinary Green Sports Alliance Awards Celebration hosted by none other than Emmy and Peabody Award-winning sports journalist, Sarah Spain.

GSA Summit Day Two | June 13, 2024 | Peacock Theater at L.A. Live

Conversations continue as our dynamic emcees: Alex Meacham, Jessica Ryan, and Georgia Galanoudis ignite the stage with their expertise, ensuring an unforgettable event that sparks inspiration and innovation.

Media Resources:

Current Summit program and toolkit here and view the sizzle from the 2023 GSA Summit .

About Green Sports Alliance

The Green Sports Alliance leverages the cultural and market influence of sports to promote healthy, sustainable communities where people live and play. The Green Sports Alliance convenes professional sports leagues, sports governing bodies, colleges, teams, venues, their partners, and millions of fans around meaningful change toward a more sustainable future. Through the Play to Zero ® program, it leads the embrace of renewable energy, waste diversion, water efficiency, and environmentally preferable practices. Through its marquee event greening division, The Green Sports Alliance delivers best-in-class sustainable productions to minimize environmental impacts and maximize community legacies, driving scalability and replications across the industry. The Green Sports Alliance is committed to sharing best practices, visit greensportsalliance.org for more information.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually.

More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com .

SOURCE Green Sports Alliance