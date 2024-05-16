Join Housecall Providers at Toss for a Cause: A Free, Community-wide Event Spotlighting Nonprofit Innovation in Elder and Disability Care

The family-friendly event seeks to promote awareness of the critical support and services provided by area nonprofits and public agencies to our community's elders, adults with disabilities and those facing serious illness.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Housecall Providers, a nonprofit home-based medical organization invites the community to Sellwood Park, Saturday, June 1, from noon – 4:00 p.m. for an inspiring afternoon of learning, connection and some friendly competition. Toss for a Cause – A Community Day in the Park, is a free event where attendees can watch our diverse and vibrant nonprofit community face-off in an exciting, single-elimination cornhole tournament. The competitors represent the nonprofits that support our region's elders, adults with disabilities and those with serious illness.

Over 25 of these organizations will be onsite at Nonprofit Row, where visitors can learn about the different missions, services, and volunteer opportunities available. Attendees will enjoy a wide variety of entertainment, family-friendly games, food carts, a beer garden and raffles throughout the day, all while creating and strengthening the bonds that make our community special and such a great place to live.

"This event reflects our commitment to fostering an understanding and appreciation of the innovative care solutions local nonprofits provide, helping ensure that our community members can live safely and comfortably in their own homes as they age," says Housecall Providers CEO Rebecca Ramsay. "We invite everyone to join us in learning, celebrating, and enjoying a day filled with connection, fun and a little bit of friendly competition, all while supporting the critical work being done to enhance the lives of those in need."

The tournament also serves as a gathering for the participating nonprofits to network and exchange insights about their respective services and work. This year's lineup of nonprofits spans a wide range of services, including housing, medical, and food support, as well as yard maintenance, ADA home improvements, and various other social services. Together, they contribute to the strength, interconnectedness and resiliency of our community.

Toss for a Cause is designed to appeal to a diverse audience, individuals interested in learning about aging in place, accessing supportive resources for themselves or loved ones, and connecting with like-minded community members. Whether attendees seek educational insights, volunteer opportunities or simply want to enjoy a day at the park surrounded by neighbors and friends, this event promises something for everyone.

The term "aging in place" refers to the ability of older adults to live in their own homes and communities safely, independently, and comfortably, regardless of age, income, or ability level. The American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) has conducted extensive research on this topic, recognizing its importance as the population ages. Their studies have consistently found that a significant majority of older adults (about 90%) prefer to stay in their own homes as they age. This preference underscores the need for policies and community developments that support this desire and is one of the reasons that Housecall Providers is hosting an event like this.

The event is rain or shine, and no registration is required.

About Housecall Providers:

For nearly three decades, Housecall Providers has been dedicated to delivering in-home medical care to seriously ill and homebound individuals across the Portland metro area. The organization's fundamental belief is that everyone should have the right to medical care, delivered at the right place, and at the right time.

The nonprofit organization offers in-home primary medical care, palliative care and hospice services. Their approach utilizes team-based, interdisciplinary care, focusing not just on treating illnesses, but on improving patients' overall well-being. In-home medical care for seriously ill individuals has been proven to improve health outcomes, increase patient comfort, reduce healthcare costs and contribute to care team satisfaction. Housecall Providers employs a staff of over 150 and is a proud member of the CareOregon family of companies.

