Join Industrial Info at HydroVision International, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) will be at Booth 1824 at the upcoming HydroVision International trade show, held June 26-28 at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Make sure to drop by our booth to see live demonstrations of our products and to gain a better understanding of how we can help your business grow. Industrial Info is tracking more than $2.8 billion in hydropower projects under construction in the U.S.