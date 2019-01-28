Join Industrial Info for a Complimentary Webinar on the Global Metals & Minerals Spending Outlook

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) is pleased to be hosting a complimentary webinar on the spending outlook for the global Metals & Minerals Industry . The webinar will be held Thursday, January 31, at 9 a.m. CST (10 a.m. EST). Join Joe Govreau, Industrial Info's vice president of Metals & Minerals Industry research, and Shaheen Chohan, vice president of global analytics, for a discussion on the world's rapidly developing Metals & Minerals sector, in which Industrial Info is tracking more than $1.9 trillion in active projects.



Metals & Minerals projects being tracked by Industrial Info range from smaller maintenance and expansion projects to grassroot mines and steel mills.

Our industry experts will provide analysis by geographical region and commodity, and will discuss other topics, including:

the impact of GDP growth, commodity prices and current events like U.S. steel tariffs

mining

steel projects

cement

smelters

Join us for this complimentary event on January 31 by making your RSVP today !

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: Facebook - Twitter - LinkedIn . For more information on our coverage, send inquiries to info@industrialinfo.com or visit us online at http://www.industrialinfo.com .

Contact:



Brian Ford



(713) 980-9393

SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.industrialinfo.com

