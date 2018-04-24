Join Industrial Info for Market Outlook & Networking Event in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, an Industrial Info News Alert

As abundant and inexpensive natural gas continues flowing from the Marcellus Shale, a wave of natural gas-fired Power projects is occurring in the region, which Industrial Info will be discussing in its outlook. Other items to be addressed include:

Potential impact of changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)

Rising oil prices and their impact on liquefied natural gas and Oil & Gas spending

How global food demand is fueling Food & Beverage Industry expansion

Expectations surrounding the next waves of petrochemical investments

Impact of an aging population and medical cannabis on spending in the Pharmaceutical-Biotech Industry

Industries covered will include:

Power

Oil & Gas

Petroleum Refining

Chemical Processing

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical-Biotech

After the presentations, complementary drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be served, allowing you time to network with your peers or ask questions of our industry experts. You will also be able to get live demonstrations or our updated tools and databases.



The event will take place at the Radisson Valley Forge on May 2. Registration begins at 3:30 p.m., followed by the outlook presentations at 4 p.m. Space is limited, so make sure to RSVP today!

Browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, six offices in North America and 12 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle™, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. To contact an office in your area, visit the www.industrialinfo.com "Contact Us" page.

Brian Ford

(713) 980-9393

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/join-industrial-info-for-market-outlook--networking-event-in-valley-forge-pennsylvania-an-industrial-info-news-alert-300634912.html

SOURCE Industrial Info Resources, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.industrialinfo.com

