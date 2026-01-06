Bringing Ohio's Innovation Story to the new CES 2026 Manufacturing Track

WHY THIS MATTERS

Join JobsOhio for CES 2026 Panels with Joby Aviation, Oklo, Atomic Industries and The Ohio State University Speed Speed

States don't usually take center stage at CES; however, this year's new Manufacturing Track is the perfect opportunity for attendees to hear why Ohio is leading the reindustrialization of the U.S.

JobsOhio – Ohio's official economic development driver – will share how it uniquely helps CES stalwarts grow and thrive in their industries, including AI, advanced manufacturing, and aerospace and defense.

On Wednesday, January 7, JobsOhio President & CEO J.P. Nauseef will join leading CEOs for a forward-looking conversation designed to help manufacturers in emerging industries understand how Ohio can help get their innovations to customers faster with less red tape than anywhere else in the U.S.

On Thursday, January 8, join JobsOhio and BrandRank.AI as they discuss ways AI companies can succeed in Ohio – and why the Midwest has become one of the most important regions to watch in the race for technological and industrial leadership.

PANEL SESSION 1: Manufacturing the Future: Energy. Mobility. AI.

Wednesday, January 7, 2026 | 1:00 PM PT

Location: LVCC North Hall N261

Panelists:

J.P. Nauseef, President and CEO, JobsOhio (moderator)

JoeBen Bevirt, CEO, Joby Aviation

Ted Carter, President, The Ohio State University

Jacob DeWitte, CEO, Oklo

Aaron Slodov, CEO, Atomic Industries

This session explores how clean energy, advanced mobility, and AI-enabled automation are reshaping modern manufacturing and why Ohio has emerged as a national epicenter for this convergence.

PANEL SESSION 2: Leading AI at Scale: Success Factors for Growth in the AI Economy

Thursday, January 8, 2026 | 4:00 PM PT

Location: CES AI Foundry, Fontainebleau

Speakers:

Payal Thakur, Senior Director, Enterprise Analytics, JobsOhio

Pete Blackshaw, Founder & CEO, BrandRank.AI

As AI accelerates toward a multi-trillion-dollar economic impact, this session examines what distinguishes organizations that are translating AI investment into real-world impact—from workforce readiness and infrastructure to data strategy and energy capacity. Discover how top organizations leverage AI investment to drive real-world impact.

OHIO'S COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGE

These conversations offer a rare opportunity to cover how a U.S. state is charting a national path for innovation and why some of the world's most advanced manufacturers are choosing Ohio as their launchpad.

Key Statistics:

CNBC's #1 State in the Midwest for Doing Business

#2 Top State for Business: Cost of Doing Business

#1 manufacturing state in the Midwest

#3 manufacturing workforce in the U.S.

Global manufacturers and innovators like Anduril, Joby Aviation, Honda, Intel, Amgen, GE Aerospace, Eaton, and others are betting on Ohio because it delivers the talent, infrastructure, and cost advantages that high-growth companies need to scale.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio is a private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. The organization works to foster a business-friendly environment that encourages companies to invest and grow in Ohio.

