Join Klaytn Hackathon for Chances to Win KLAY

Any developers with great ideas for blockchain services can participate by registering on the official Klaytn Hackathon homepage at www.klaytnhackathon.com . Also available are other online community channels including the official Klaytn Reddit page and the official Klaytn Developers Group on Facebook where participants can share ideas and ask development-related inquiries.

Continuing its developer community building efforts, Klaytn also held a series of hackathon meetups in Vietnam, Thailand, and the Philippines last month. Further, Klaytn recently participated in CoinDesk's 5th annual blockchain technology summit, Consensus 2019, and to expand its community in the North American region.

Four winning teams will be selected by blockchain expert judges from Ground X, along with blockchain accelerators and firms including Hashed, Foundation X, and Infinity Blockchain Ventures, as well as blockchain service providers including BORA, Insureum, Antube, and SIX Network. The first place winner will receive 7,000 USD along with Klaytn's token KLAY in the amount of 30,000 while the second place winner will receive 5,000 USD with 20,000 KLAY. The third and fourth place winners will be awarded $2,000 USD with 5,000 KLAY. All participants who have submitted their final works can still receive 150 KLAY each. The winners will be announced on the official Klaytn Hackathon webpage in late June. The final project paper and demo video are to be submitted by May 31st, 23:59 KST. Detailed information on submission guideline can be found on the homepage.

The first and second place winners will also be given the opportunity to attend TXGX, the technology-oriented forum organized by Ground X, which will take place in October (flights/hotel accommodations included). Initiated last year, TXGX invites leaders and developers from major blockchain projects to come together to discuss key topics including scalability, storage, privacy, consensus algorithm, etc. Last year's speakers include Dawn Song from Oasis Labs, Loi Luu of Kyber Network, Ryan Singer of Chia Network, Leonid Beder of Orbs, Xinshu Dong of Zilliqa, and Qi Zhou of Quarkchain. More information on this year's TXGX will be available at www.txgx.io .

According to Jason Han, the CEO of Ground X, heading the development and operation of the Klaytn platform, "Our Klaytn Hackathon is designed to benefit passionate developers seeking to create blockchain services that can contribute to expanding the Klaytn ecosystem." He added, "We are also keen to collect all feedbacks during the competition in order to further strengthen our platform before the Klaytn mainnet launch."

Further, Klaytn plans to hold other various developer-focused programs including Klaytn Build Program and Klaytn Horizon. Both programs invite developers to create developer tools and BApps (Blockchain Applications), respectively, on the Klaytn platform. Visit www.klaytn.com or www.klaytnhorizon.com for more information.

Klaytn is a public blockchain platform of the leading South Korean mobile platform, Kakao. Dedicated to validating the value and utility of blockchain technology by providing a blockchain service for mass adoption, Klaytn provides an intuitive development environment and friendly user experience. Klaytn seeks to continue advancing the platform to offer blockchain services for millions of users.

