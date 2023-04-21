Join Lagoon Furniture at High Point Market 2023

The Ultimate Destination for Home Furnishings!

MIAMI, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lagoon Furniture is super excited to return to one of their top events of 2023, the High Point Market, where they've been a mainstay since 2015 - they never miss this one, and hope you won't, either! And this year, they're even stepping it up a notch, with a bigger and better booth than they've ever set up for this show. This is a celebration of life returning to normal after a few tough years for everyone, and of Lagoon's continuing expansion of its product portfolio and services.

The Cancun cooler is an all-in-one party platform.Perfect as a cocktail, coffee, or side table.Our signature Tahiti Chaise Lounge embodies the ideal combination of beauty, strength, and utility.With an adjustable back that opens flat, the Tahiti keeps you comfy all day long. As comfortable as it is convenient, the Penguin chair is suited equally to both commercial and residential use.Seattle table designed with both beauty and versatility in mind, our adjustable-height Seattle Table is sturdy and stable enough to keep your guests comfortable whether dining and drinking

As always, they're showcasing their unique combination of globally inspired, top-flight design and innovative use of materials, practical versatility, and excellent price points. Each and every one of Lagoon's products is conceived and built to be used in both indoor and outdoor settings, for both commercial and residential use, and to perform dependably over the long haul. They understand well that in today's environment, value for the dollar matters more than ever.

Cancun Cooler

The Cancun Cooler is an all-in-one party platform. Perfect as a cocktail, coffee, or side table, the Cancun's massive 10-gallon capacity holds ice and dozens of cans or bottles of your favorite beverage. Solid, stable, easy to drain and clean, and just plain cool!

Sensilla Bar Stool

This lean, elegant seat embodies a cool, modern style all its own. Available in a diverse range of 9 colors, use the Sensilla to create the mood you wish, where you wish. The simple yet elegant design is great for indoor or outdoor use. Durable, stackable and easy to clean.

Penguin Dining Chair

A brilliant accent piece, the Penguin Dining Chair's gentle curves and pastel-themed colors convey simple elegance. As comfortable as it is convenient, the Penguin Chair is suited equally to both commercial and residential use.

Tahiti Chaise Lounge

Our signature Tahiti Chaise Lounge embodies the ideal combination of beauty, strength, and utility. With an adjustable back that opens flat, the Tahiti keeps you comfy all day long. Designed to drain, dry, and clean easily, this timeless outdoor piece ages particularly well.

Seattle Table

Designed with both beauty and versatility in mind, our adjustable-height Seattle Table is sturdy and stable enough to keep your guests comfortable whether dining and drinking. Its unique shape is especially suited to your design for commercial fit-outs.

Russ Bar Table

With its classic rattan-inspired design wedded to a Nordic-style aluminum base, the Russ Bar Table is as durable and dependable as can be. Completely weather-resistant and easy to clean, this is a staple item for indoor and outdoor fit-outs anywhere.

And remember - their products work brilliantly in combination.

At Lagoon, they're always looking ahead. So, whether you couldn't make it to see us at High Point or you just can't get enough Lagoon, do please join them at their next major event, the HD Expo in Las Vegas. They'll be there to welcome you from May 2-4, 2023. Find us at Booth 4965 - see you there!

Contact Person Name: Fox Hu

Company: Lagoon Furniture America Corp

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-786-420-2934

SOURCE Lagoon Furniture America Corp