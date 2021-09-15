Join Leaders Who are Disrupting Old Business Models and Creating New Ecosystems at the Future-Facing Converging Technologies Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intercepting Horizons, a Minneapolis-based strategy and business development company, and the University of St. Thomas, Opus College of Business are hosting the first-ever Converging Technologies Conference (CONTEX).

Stay ahead of the curve by learning how the convergence of new technologies such as artificial intelligence and augmented/virtual reality create new ecosystems that directly impact industries, communities, and your business. This influential, one-day event will take place on October 7, 2021, at the University of St. Thomas, Opus College of Business.

"CONTEX is for anyone who wants a deeper insight into how digital platforms are transforming all aspects of our lives from healthcare to transportation. The Opus College at the University of St. Thomas is very proud to sponsor this conference as many speakers will also explore how to harness these digital platforms for the common good," said the Dean of the Opus College of Business Stefanie Lenway.

CONTEX is positioned to provide meaningful and actionable insights to embrace the changes coming fast to every industry. From C-suite executives to graduate students, this conference is ideal for those interested in learning from CEOs, senior executives, directors, and other distinguished professionals who are currently implementing real-time disruptive solutions. CONTEX speakers include the President of Redhorse Corporation and former CIO of the DOD and DHS, John Zangardi, Head of Feasibility Studies and Regulatory Affairs for Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, Inc., Chuck Michael, and CIO of the State of Minnesota, Tarek Tomes.

"Our speakers are working executives and leaders who are making a difference in their respective industries such as food, transportation, healthcare, air, and water," noted Conference Chairman Michael Wright of Intercepting Horizons. "This unique event is a platform for leadership to learn from other leaders how they can make the transformational journey to a global new business normal traveling at exponential speed."

About: Intercepting Horizons is a Minneapolis-based company that provides strategic advisory services for the Exponential Era. With deep experience at scale in C-suite roles and on public and private boards, Intercepting Horizons strategic advisors guide their clients in navigating technology-driven changes, resulting in stability and profitable growth. The company partners, David Espindola and Michael Wright, have authored a book titled The Exponential Era.

Contact: To register to attend, visit https://contexconference.com/ and email Michael at [email protected] with any questions.

SOURCE Intercepting Horizons