Join Media and Advertising Community's Four Day Focus on Advancing Diversity September 20-23

Inaugural Advancing Diversity Week to address critical challenges around diversity, equity and inclusion in the media and advertising industry.

"If your organization is serious about the issues of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging then Advancing Diversity Week offers best practices and an opportunity to confirm your commitment to the industry's early-stage team members," said Jack Myers, founder of MediaVillage and AdvancingDiversity.org. "Attracting and retaining a diverse workforce is not only an imperative in the current unprecedented competition for talent, it's statistically proven to increase business success. Advancing industry growth through workforce diversity is the purpose of MediaVillage and my personal mission, from WomenAdvancing.org in 2011 and 1stFive.org in 2014, to AdvancingDiversity.org in 2017, and Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors in 2018."

Here is an outline of the programming:

Monday, September 20 : D-E-I + Belonging! Program includes:

: Program includes: ANA and AIMM Present: From Inclusion to Belonging: Recreating Workplace Culture in our Post-Pandemic World



4A's and 4A's Foundation Present: Adding "B" in Belonging – Embracing a Comprehensive Vision of DEI



The Future Belongs to Belonging



Facing the Future: Rethinking the Employee Experience



Belonging, Dignity, Justice and Joy: Framing an Alternative to D-E-I



Diverse Board Recruitment Solutions – Paying it Forward



Connecting Generations: Inclusivity Matters and Why Marketers Should Care



Featured Conversation with Voice of Nickelodeon Africa, Lerai Rakoditsoe



Building Inclusive Leaders

Tuesday, September 21 : Belonging + Retention . Program includes:

: Program includes: HBCU Career Meetup



Spotlight on Leaders Effectively Using their Influence to Champion Inclusivity



Belonging and the Employee Experience



Fostering Support Systems for Veterans and Military Families



Career Opportunities in Media and Advertising - 4 companies share opportunities



Does Media Drive Culture or Does Culture Drive Media



The New Generation of Influential Leaders in Programming



AAF's Steve Pacheco update on HBCU Career MeetUp Bus Tour in 2022

Wednesday, September 22 : Multicultural + Meaning. Program includes:

: Program includes: Marketing Through a Diverse and Inclusive Lens



Music and Musicians as a Cultural Force for Diversity and Inclusion



Engaging the Next Generation of Sports Fans



Change Agents Who are Impacting on Culture, Society and Business



Gender Rebalancing: How Companies are Reversing the Covid Setback



How Gaming and eSports Influence Cultural Acceptance and Inclusion



#AskGenZ: What Inspires Them and What Needs to Change in the Media Industry

Thursday, September 23 : Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors Induction Experience . The 2021 inductees, chosen for their company's success in advancing diversity from advocacy to activism, are:

The 2021 inductees, chosen for their company's success in advancing diversity from advocacy to activism, are: 4A's / American Association of Advertising Agencies (Marla Kaplowitz, President and Chief Executive Officer)

, President and Chief Executive Officer)

4A's Foundation (Simon Fenwick, Executive Vice President of Talent and Engagement)

, Executive Vice President of Talent and Engagement)

AAF / American Advertising Federation (Steve Pacheco, President and Chief Executive Officer)

, President and Chief Executive Officer)

American Family Insurance (Sherina Smith, Vice President and Head of Marketing)

, Vice President and Head of Marketing)

Citi (Tina Davis, Interim Chief Marketing Officer)

, Interim Chief Marketing Officer)

dentsu Americas (Jacki Kelley, Chief Executive Officer)

, Chief Executive Officer)

Entertainment Studios (Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

Howard University's Cathy Hughes School of Communications (Gracie Lawson-Borders, Dean and Professor)

of Communications ( , Dean and Professor)

MOBE / Marketing Opportunities in Business & Entertainment (Yvette Moyo, Founder)

, Founder)

The CW Network ( Mark Pedowitz , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer)

The Advancing Diversity Week and Advancing Diversity Honors program is being made possible with the support of the following partners: Disney Ad Sales, Twitter, WarnerMedia (Catalyst); A+E Networks, Crown Media, NPR, Verizon, Vevo (Leadership); DPAA, Havas, NBA, New York Interconnect, Publicis Media, Univision (Supporter); Bold Culture, Forbes, MediaVillage, USA TODAY NETWORK (Media).

To learn more about Advancing Diversity Week and AdvancingDiversity.org programs, visit https://week.advancingdiversity.org/. For content created to explore diversity issues within the industry, visit www.AdvancingDiversity.org.

