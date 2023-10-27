Join NASA to Celebrate Worm Design, Influence with Original Designer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media are invited to hear a discussion on the design and cultural significance of the worm logotype with NASA and its creator Richard Danne at 11:30 a.m. EST on Monday, Nov. 6, at the agency's headquarters in Washington.

The logotype, a simple, red unique type style of the word NASA, replaced the agency's official logo (meatball) for several decades beginning in the 1970s before it was retired. The worm has since been revived for limited use.

Dr. Christine Mann Darden holding a model of Mach II in the Unitary Tunnel at NASA’s Langley Research Center on Aug. 18, 1990. Darden is pictured in a lab coat with a NASA ‘worm’ logotype patch across her back. Credit: NASA / Carol Petrachenko Chapman
The event will air live on NASA Television, the NASA appYouTube, and on the agency's website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms.

Following opening remarks by Marc Etkind, associate administrator for NASA's Office of Communications at NASA Headquarters, Danne and David Rager, creative art director at NASA, will provide remarks followed by a panel discussion with Danne and others including:

  • Bert Ulrich, entertainment and branding liaison, NASA Headquarters
  • Michael Beirut, designer, Pentagram
  • Shelly Tan, design reporter, The Washington Post (moderator)
  • Julia Heiser, head of live event merchandise, Amazon Music

NASA experts and Danne are available for on-site interviews, as well as remote interviews after the event.

Media interested in participating in person must RSVP to the NASA Headquarters newsroom by 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 3, at [email protected]. NASA's media accreditation policy is online.

The televised event will take place in the agency's Webb Auditorium in the West Lobby inside NASA Headquarters located at 300 E St. SW in Washington.

Learn more about NASA's missions at:

https://www.nasa.gov

