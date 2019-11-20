Join OneWest Bank in Donating One Million Meals to Fight Hunger

PASADENA, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT and its Southern California retail branch division OneWest Bank today launched the second annual One Million Meals campaign to fight hunger this holiday season. In partnership with Feeding America®, OneWest will donate 250 meals1 for every qualifying checking account opened between now and Dec. 31, in addition to providing a $250 cash back bonus for each account.2

"The holiday season is about connecting with the community and we're thrilled to continue our partnership with Feeding America again this year," said Heather Ellison, head of Retail Banking for OneWest Bank. "Through the One Million Meals campaign, we are directly supporting those battling hunger across the neighborhoods we're so passionate about serving each day."

Get Involved and Follow #GiveLikeYou

Individuals are invited to follow #GiveLikeYou on Facebook to help drive OneWest's donations supporting Feeding America's® Mobile Pantry and MealConnect programs. For every vote or engagement (like, comment or share) on social media, OneWest will donate 10 meals to one of the programs. Mobile Pantry is a farmers market-style food distribution service operating in underserved areas, while MealConnect reduces waste and battles hunger by connecting food donors to food banks.

"By engaging with our employees, customers and the general public, we can collectively make a meaningful impact in the fight against hunger in Southern California and beyond," continued Ellison.

Feeding America® is a nationwide network of 200 local food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together serve more than 40 million people each year. Last year's inaugural One Million Meals campaign exceeded its goal by 50% and included 190,000 meals donated within the local Southern California community.

About OneWest Bank

OneWest Bank is committed to helping Southern California consumers and small businesses meet their financial goals by offering a variety of personal and small business banking and lending solutions. We are passionate about serving the Southern California community and are proud to invest in the neighborhoods where we live and work. OneWest Bank is a division of CIT Bank, N.A. (Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender), a subsidiary of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT). Founded in 1908, CIT Group Inc. has approximately $50 billion in assets. For more information, visit OneWestBank.com and follow us on Facebook.

1$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks. CIT will donate up to 1.5 million meals.

2Limited time offer. $250 bonus offer is for customers aged 18 years or older who successfully open a new OneWest Bank Checking Account at any branch of OneWest Bank, a division of CIT Bank, N.A. ("OneWest Bank") between May 20, 2019 and December 31, 2019 and satisfy the additional offer requirements. For additional full offer requirements visit www.onewestbank.com/250checking.

