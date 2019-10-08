Join Onix & Netrality in Kansas City to Explore the AWS Hybrid-Cloud Solutions on Nov. 5

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kansas City business leaders and IT professionals will have a first-hand chance to dive into the benefits of a hybridcloud environment powered by Amazon Web Services Direct Connect technology.

They're invited to attend an exclusive event at Netrality Data Center's Kansas City co-location center, 1102 Grand, on Thursday, Nov. 5.

Amazon Web Services Advanced Consulting Partner Onix and experts from Netrality will shed light on why organizations should consider a hybridcloud deployment that connects a customer's Netrality-based infrastructure with Amazon Web Services cloud infrastructure using Direct Connect.

AWS Direct Connect is a hybrid cloud service solution that makes it easy to establish private connectivity between Amazon Web Services and a data center, office or co-location environment. This arrangement can help organizations…

Reduce network costs

Increase bandwidth throughput

Provide a more consistent network experience than Internet-based connections

Netrality will share additional information about its facility's services and capabilities. Its 1102 Grand data center delivers the most network-rich, core interconnection environment in the Central Midwest due to its geographic presence in the center of the telecommunication rights of way in the United States.

Topics covered at the event will include…

Introduction to AWS Direct Connect and Its Benefits

Benefits Differences between VPN and Direct Connect

Transit Gateway vs Transit VPC

Introduction to VMWare Cloud on AWS

When: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 3 - 6 p.m.

Where: Netrality Data Center, 1102 Grand, Kansas City, Mo., 64106 -- 19th Floor

Space is limited, so participants are encouraged to register today .

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix has elevated businesses to the next level with consulting services, infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. The company achieves this with solutions from such industry leaders as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including digital accessibility of websites and online documents through its Equidox brand, and cloud billing and budget management software through OnSpend.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. The company also maintains a strong presence across major cities, including Atlanta, Austin, Texas, the San Francisco Bay area, Boston, Chicago and New York. Learn more at www.onixnet.com .

Contact:

Robin Suttell

Onix

216-801-4984

robin@onixnet.com

SOURCE Onix

Related Links

www.onixnet.com

