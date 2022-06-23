Join OpenMetal at SaaStr's Annual Event for the Unveiling of the First On-Demand Private OpenStack Cloud for SaaS Companies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMetal is thrilled to announce that we will be exhibiting our new On-Demand Private Cloud as a Gold Sponsor of the 2022 SaaStr Annual event being held in the San Francisco Bay areas on September 13th through the 15th. This is the 8th SaaStr Annual and will bring together 10,000+ Cloud and SaaS Founders, Executives and VC's.

OpenMetal gives SaaS companies an alternative cloud option that provides the ease and speed of using public clouds with the security and cost-efficiency of a private cloud. These On-Demand Private Clouds live up to their name by allowing SaaS companies to spin up private clouds in less than 45 seconds, with billing as simple as hourly usage.

OpenMetal has found that many organizations, particularly SaaS providers, face challenges in sustaining business growth against the increasing pressure of Opex/Capex costs. Most SaaS providers start cloud-native on public cloud and are sometimes not even aware of alternative models that have public cloud-like features such as rapid deployment, consumption-based pricing and self-service functionality.

SaaS providers, especially in their early stages, can benefit from looking at IaaS consumption models like those provided by OpenMetal to gain better margins, and redirect the funds towards product development and business growth.

"At OpenMetal, our mission is to help organizations, especially SaaS Providers, scale faster by providing an on-demand private cloud platform with transparent cost-effective usage-based pricing."

Todd Robinson, President - OpenMetal

SaaStr is all about supporting the community, a philosophy that OpenMetal stands fully behind. OpenMetal has its origins in open source and its On-Demand Private Cloud Service is powered by OpenStack and Ceph. OpenMetal is also a Silver Member of the OpenInfra Foundation and is an infrastructure donor to the Zuul project.

The focus at the 2022 SaaStr Annual Event is to help SaaS companies scale faster, something that is also a core part of OpenMetal's mission. OpenMetal is a Gold Sponsor of the event and will have a booth to present its platform to the SaaS community. Eligible organizations attending SaaStr Annual will be able to apply for credits to build out their Proof of Concept on OpenMetal's On-Demand Private Cloud platform.

About OpenMetal

OpenMetal, incubated under InMotion Hosting, is an infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) company delivering cloud and cloud-based technology services that enable easy use of complex open source options to provide greater performance, productivity, and profitability for companies of all sizes. As a strategic member of the Open Infrastructure Foundation (OIF), OpenMetal is committed to empowering individuals – by themselves or within teams – to meaningfully contribute to the larger open source community to foster innovation that benefits all.

