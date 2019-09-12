Join Plan B Technologies at The DMV Cyber Security Summit

OXON-HILL, Md., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Plan B Technologies, Inc. on Friday, October 11, 2019, for The DMV Cyber Security Summit from 9 am to 2 pm at The MGM National Harbor. The Summit is open to IT professionals and business executives who are interested in learning more about cyber threats, data protection, prevention strategies, and best practices to avoid costly cybersecurity scenarios.

The DMV Cyber Security Summit is a highly anticipated security seminar where guests will hear real-world cybercrime stories, network protection best-practices, and gain insights from Atlantic Data Forensics CEO, Brian Dykstra. Other guest speakers include Mark Thames, America's Security Partner Leader at Juniper Networks; Brian Vecci, Field CTO at Varonis; Bill Marciesky, Sales/Systems Engineer, Federal Accounts; and Jen Miller-Osborn, Deputy Director of Threat Intelligence at Palo Alto Networks.

The Summit will feature an open-forum, interactive questions-and-answers panel with industry leaders and cybersecurity experts. Interact one-on-one with IT engineers who diligently combat cyber threats and mitigate risks every day. Through these interactions, guests will learn strategies and solutions that can be implemented immediately for threat prevention to protect enterprise network and data.

At the conclusion of the Summit, attendees will have a better understanding of current and evolving cyber threats, cyber threat prevention strategies, and technologies that can keep organizational networks, company data and customer information protected. Industry leaders will leave better equipped to prevent costly cyber compromise.

Plan B Technologies, Inc. is proud to host this 5th Annual Cyber Security Summit to help business owners and executives reduce cyber threats within their organization. Visit us online at https://www.planbtech.net/cyber/ to learn more about the event, guest speakers and book a reservation.

About Plan B Technologies, Inc.:

Plan B Technologies, Inc. (PBT) is an IT solutions provider headquartered in the Mid-Atlantic. From the datacenter to device, PBT's areas of expertise include; storage and data management, security and network infrastructure, Microsoft solutions and cloud virtualization solutions for infrastructure, applications, and desktops. PBT delivers the complete lifecycle of professional services including project management, education, consultation, assessment, design, planning, deployment, support, and staff augmentation. Professional services are delivered by systems consultants/integrators who are cross-trained with over 300 technical certifications. PBT listens carefully to every customer, striving to deliver the right solution – unbiased by product – enabling our customers to achieve their business objectives, stability, and success. For more information, visit: https://www.planbtech.net/

