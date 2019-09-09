Join Planet Fitness For Only 25 Cents, Then $10 A Month With No Commitment

HAMPTON, N.H., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planet Fitness, Inc., one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the U.S. and home of the Judgement Free Zone®, invites everyone to get back into their routine this fall with a limited time offer where new members can sign up for just 25 cents to start, then $10 a month with absolutely no commitment. The promotion runs through September 10 at any of its more than 1,800 clubs throughout the United States.

"We know that finding the right gym can sometimes be intimidating, but Planet Fitness wants to make fitness accessible, affordable, and Judgement Free for everyone," said Jamie Medeiros, Vice President of Marketing at Planet Fitness. "On any given day in any Planet Fitness location, you'll find our welcoming staff high-fiving gym goers and chatting with members on a first name basis — all with the intent to foster an environment where everyone can feel comfortable and encouraged during their workout. No pressure, no commitment."

Planet Fitness offers extremely low prices and a variety of benefits, including a hassle-free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions and much more. The Planet Fitness Black Card®* membership for $22.99 a month includes additional perks, such as access to any club at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime, and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds, and more.

Planet Fitness also provides members with an opportunity to connect and support each other with "Planet of Triumphs," an online community that celebrates all accomplishments and inspirational stories of Planet Fitness members. Planet of Triumphs provides an online platform for members to recognize their triumphs (big or small), share their stories and encourage others, reinforcing the Company's belief that 'everyone belongs'. Check out real Planet Fitness member stories and accomplishments at PlanetofTriumphs.com.

To locate the nearest Planet Fitness club and take advantage of this limited time offer for new members, please visit PlanetFitness.com/Local-Clubs.

*Black Card membership fees and amenities may vary by location.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.0 million members and 1,859 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

