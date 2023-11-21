Join Privacera at AWS Re:Invent 2023 to Explore Data Security Governance in the Age of Generative AI

Privacera to showcase the industry's first comprehensive generative AI governance solution

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the AI and data security governance company founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and the industry's first comprehensive generative AI governance solution, is a proud sponsor of AWS re:Invent 2023, the premier global conference for cloud computing. Privacera will be onsite at the event, taking place November 27-December 1 in Las Vegas, to share insights on the critical topic of data security governance and how to accelerate generative AI in a secure and fully-governed manner.

"Privacera is committed to helping enterprises tap into the transformative power of generative AI, while also maintaining appropriate security, governance and compliance standards," said Balaji Ganesan, Privacera co-founder and CEO. "We are excited to share our AI governance solution with AWS re:Invent attendees, giving them both the insights and tools they need to balance innovation and safeguarding sensitive information."

Privacera addresses the most complex data security governance needs. Privacera's Unified Data Security Platform manages the entire data security lifecycle to identify and protect sensitive data, and simplify access management across the entire data estate. The newly released Privacera AI Governance (PAIG) allows organizations to securely innovate with generative AI. PAIG enables robust AI and data security governance with federated stewardship between IT departments and business teams, combats the unpredictability of generative AI by helping companies avoid the potential misuse of data, addresses challenges in compliance policy enforcement, and reduces complexities that arise when runtime contexts are added during inference.

As a Data and Analytics Competency partner of AWS, Privacera extends unified data security governance across sources like Amazon Athena, Amazon Bedrock, Amazon EMR, Amazon OpenSearch Service, Amazon Redshift, Amazon Relational Database Services (Amazon RDS), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), and third-party services that run on AWS, like Databricks and Snowflake, to Privacera's seamless integration with AWS Lake Formation. With a broad set of native connectors, Privacera empowers organizations to maintain security and compliance while fully leveraging AWS's analytical services for innovation and efficiency.

For those attending AWS re:Invent, stop by booth #1048 to explore how Privacera enables generative AI without sacrificing data privacy or security. Book a 10-minute custom demo showcasing unified data security controls across AWS analytics services, or schedule a 30-minute meeting to learn how Privacera can help navigate today's data, security, and compliance challenges. Those not attending AWS re:Invent can also request a live demo here .

About Privacera

Privacera, based in Fremont, CA, was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas. Delivering trusted and timely access to data consumers, Privacera provides data privacy, security, and governance through its SaaS-based unified data and AI security platform. Privacera's latest innovation, Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), is the industry's first AI data security governance solution. Privacera serves Fortune 500 clients across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer, and government entities. The company achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status and partners with and supports leading data sources, including AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, Azure and Google. Privacera is recognized as a leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance, was named a 2022 CISO Choice Awards Finalist, and received the 2022 Digital Innovator Award. The company is also named a "Sample Vendor" for data security platforms in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023. Learn more at Privacera.com.

SOURCE Privacera