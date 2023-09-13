Join Privacera at Big Data London to Discuss Data Security Governance in the Age of Generative AI

Stop by stand 350 and discover how Privacera can secure and govern your data

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera CEO and Co-Founder, Balaji Ganesan, will be speaking at Big Data LDN (London) on the topic of unified data security governance and how to accelerate generative AI in a secure and fully-governed fashion. Big Data LDN is a conference that brings leading data, analytics and AI experts together to share insights and the tools needed to provide the most effective data-driven strategy. Jabari Norton, Privacera SVP of Worldwide Sales, Channels and Alliances, will also be in attendance as the company is exhibiting at the event held from September 20-21, 2023 in Olympia, London. Privacera is the AI and data security governance company founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and the industry's first comprehensive generative AI governance solution.

The emergence of large language models (LLMs) has ushered in a new era of generative AI with unprecedented opportunities to refine new experiences and products. While LLMs offer potential, there is a pressing need to address the potential risks to data privacy and security which has become a top priority for enterprises of any size and scale.

"When combined, various data sets each bring their own unique privacy, security and compliance requirements that create concern around bias, intellectual property, personally identifiable information, and internal and external security and data governance," said Ganesan. "To stay on top of it, enterprises must consider their security and governance posture for AI models and data banks that feed their AI applications. By understanding the risks, implementing appropriate safeguards, and enforcing relevant policies, organizations can strike a balance between leveraging the power of LLMs and preserving the integrity and confidentiality of intellectual property."

Privacera recently announced the private preview of Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), which empowers organizations to efficiently manage the entire AI and data security lifecycle. PAIG enables a robust AI and data security governance with a federated stewardship between IT departments and business teams. The solution combines comprehensive data security governance for relational and structured data, fully unstructured data as well as AI model training and access. PAIG combats the unpredictability of generative AI by helping companies avoid the potential misuse of data, address challenges in compliance policy enforcement, and reduce complexities that arise when runtime contexts are added during inference. To learn more about PAIG, visit the website or contact your account representative .

For those attending, click here to schedule a 30-minute meeting and mark your calendar to stop by Ganesan's session at the Data Governance Theater on Wednesday, September 20 at 2:40 pm.

About Privacera

Privacera, based in Fremont, CA, was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas. Delivering trusted and timely access to data consumers, Privacera provides data privacy, security, and governance through its SaaS-based unified data security platform. Privacera's latest innovation, Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), is the industry's first AI data security governance solution. Privacera serves Fortune 500 clients across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer, and government entities. The company achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status, and partners with and supports leading data sources, including AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, Azure and Google. Privacera is recognized as a leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance; was named a 2022 CISO Choice Awards Finalist; and received the 2022 Digital Innovator Award. The company is also named a "Sample Vendor" for data security platforms in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023. Learn more at Privacera.com.

