Join Privacera at Databricks Data + AI Summit 2023

Stop by booth #818 and discover how Privacera maximizes data sharing without compromising compliance

FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera executives will be speaking at Databricks Data + AI Summit , the world's largest data and AI conference, on the topics of advanced data security governance for AI and essential data security strategies for modern data stack. Bosco Durai, CTO and Co-founder, and Piet Loubser, Senior Vice President Marketing from Privacera, the only open-standards-based data security governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, will participate in speaking sessions live at the Moscone Center in San Francisco held from June 26-29, 2023. The presentations will provide data professionals with prescriptive measures and adoption strategies to protect and secure data.

"The need for faster access to data has for a long time been a major driver for data and analytical teams," said Durai. "The emergence of AI and generative AI increases the challenge to balance critical data requirements at enterprises that must straddle the need to enable self-service data access while ensuring privacy, security, and compliance. Privacera pioneered the industry's first open-standards-based data security platform that integrates privacy and compliance across multiple cloud services. Data security and access control policies built in Privacera are natively enforced in Databricks and allow Databricks environments to take advantage of Privacera's advanced data security capabilities."

Privacera natively connects to both Unity Catalog and non-Unity Catalog Databricks workspaces, allowing Unified Data Security and Access Control across workspaces and also across Databricks Unity Catalog and legacy Databricks environments, so data policies can be created once and applied easily and consistently across the entire Databricks environment. Privacera's native connectors mean that all data policies designed in Privacera are enforced by Unity Catalog or the underlying Databricks service, eliminating any single points of failure, or any potential latency or scalability concerns.

"In the emerging world of generative AI, Privacera's ability to enforce secure access and privacy across the entire Databricks estate enables data scientists and analysts to properly secure, mask, and encrypt sensitive data loaded into models for training as well as ensure proper access security is maintained when models are being queried by end users," said Privacera CEO Balaji Ganesan.

Privacera executives and team members will be onsite at the company's booth to provide in-depth information and answer questions on how Privacera, in partnership with Databricks, delivers a superior data security and access governance solution.

Click here to schedule a 30-minute meeting to understand how Privacera fits within your enterprise data stack and can help you realize your organization's vision.

to schedule a 30-minute meeting to understand how Privacera fits within your enterprise data stack and can help you realize your organization's vision. Visit booth #818 for a 10-minute custom demo to see how Privacera can migrate new workloads into the lakehouse, secure data sharing, and accelerate data democratization.

For those that cannot attend Data + AI Summit, please request a live Privacera demo.

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

SOURCE Privacera