Join Privacera at the 2023 Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit, Orlando

GARTNER DATA & ANALYTICS SUMMIT, ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera , the only open-standards-based data security governance leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™, will be exhibiting in the upcoming 2023 Gartner Data & Analytics Summit to be held from March 20-22, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Several of the company's executives, including CEO and Co-Founder Balaji Ganesan, Jabari Norton, SVP of Worldwide Sales, Channels and Alliances, and Robert Dutcher, VP of Product Marketing, will be onsite at the company's booth (#1419) to provide in-depth information about the latest in Data Security Governance strategy and answer questions.

Each year, the Gartner Data and Analytics Summit provides solutions to the most significant business challenges companies face. Attendees of this year's event who visit us will have the opportunity to learn about how Privacera addresses the inherent complexities around data security for hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Privacera's technology synthesizes data and security teams across the data estate to simplify and secure data access while providing a compliant environment through automated data governance.

Learn why Privacera is named in the 2022 Gartner Hype Cycle™ for Data Security as a Sample Vendor for Data Security Platforms (DSPs).

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to discuss how the company's DSP simplifies the data governance framework and enables the modern approach companies need to holistically manage data security and access across hybrid data estates. For those that cannot attend, please request a live demo here.

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit provides insights for data and analytics (D&A) leaders to enable a D&A-centric culture within their organizations by tying strategy to business outcomes and promoting the adoption of technologies, such as artificial intelligence while creating a resilient culture that accelerates change and where data literacy, digital trust, governance, and data-driven critical thinking are pervasive.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, HYPE CYCLE is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Privacera

Founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™, Privacera's SaaS-based data security and access governance platform enables data and security teams to simplify data access, security, and privacy for data applications and analytical workloads. The Privacera platform supports compliance with regulations such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and HIPAA. Privacera provides a unified view and control for securing sensitive data across multiple cloud services such as AWS, Azure, Databricks, GCP, Snowflake, and Starburst. The Privacera platform is utilized by Fortune 500 customers across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, and consumer industries, as well as government agencies to automate sensitive data discovery, mask sensitive data, and manage high-fidelity policies at petabyte scale on-premises and in the cloud.

