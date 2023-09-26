Join Privacera Co-Founder and CTO Don Bosco Durai for a Conversation on Demystifying AI Governance

Engaging session will explore the significance of AI Governance in safeguarding enterprises in the cloud

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Privacera, the AI and data security governance company founded by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and the industry's first comprehensive generative AI governance solution, will host a LinkedIn Live event on September 28th on the topic of securing and governing generative AI and large language models (LLMs), and introduce Privacera AI Governance (PAIG) .

WHY: Generative AI and LLMs have the potential to revolutionize enterprise operations by improving communication, automating tasks, enhancing decision-making processes, and delivering personalized experiences. While the benefits of generative AI are tremendous, it's critical to address the unprecedented concerns surrounding privacy and security that have arrived with this technology, including:

Bias: Including personal data attributes, such as race, sex, age, and ethnicity, might result in models building outcomes that could be based on these protected categories and represent biased or unethical decisions.

Intellectual property: LLMs use large amounts of data, which can infringe on trade secrets, proprietary information, or confidential data rules.

Privacy: Training models require vast amounts of data, which can contain personally identifiable information (PII), which must be safeguarded. If training-model data contains sensitive, classified, or private information, precautions must be taken to prevent breaches and non-compliant use.

Governance and security: There are a lot of internal and external governance and security rules, which may be infringed, regarding what data can be accessed or shared internally and externally. There are also concerns the models themselves can be attacked by third parties, and can be trained to leak information or cause damage to the company.

WHO: Don Bosco Durai (Bosco) is the CTO and co-founder of Privacera, an entrepreneur and a thought leader in enterprise security. He is the co-creator of Apache Ranger, which is the de facto centralized authorization tool for most open-source big data tools. Before founding Privacera, Bosco was also the co-founder of XA Secure, which redefined access security at scale. XA Secure was acquired by Hortonworks (now Cloudera), and the product became Apache Ranger.

WHAT: Bosco will discuss the critical need for a comprehensive AI data security governance solution, like PAIG, that ensures privacy, compliance, and security as generative AI and LLMs reshape business landscapes. PAIG is powered by Privacera's Unified Data Security Platform, which has set the gold standard for modern data, analytics, and now AI estates. PAIG's key features and benefits include:

Real-time data discovery, data classification, and tagging of training data and embeddings

Privacy and access control for model inputs and outputs

Continuous model monitoring and auditing

The session will help attendees harness the power of AI while maintaining responsible and accountable practices, thus fostering a trustworthy AI-driven environment.

WHEN: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 8:30 am PST

WHERE: Register here to join the LinkedIn Live

PAIG is currently in Private Preview. Interested customers can contact their account representative to schedule a demo or apply to get access to the preview. Visit Privacera's website for more information about PAIG.

About Privacera

Privacera, based in Fremont, CA, was founded in 2016 by the creators of Apache Ranger™ and Apache Atlas. Delivering trusted and timely access to data consumers, Privacera provides data privacy, security, and governance through its SaaS-based unified data security platform. Privacera's latest innovation, Privacera AI Governance (PAIG), is the industry's first AI data security governance solution. Privacera serves Fortune 500 clients across finance, insurance, life sciences, retail, media, consumer, and government entities. The company achieved AWS Data and Analytics Competency Status and partners with and supports leading data sources, including AWS, Snowflake, Databricks, Azure and Google. Privacera is recognized as a leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for Data Governance, was named a 2022 CISO Choice Awards Finalist, and received the 2022 Digital Innovator Award. The company is also named a "Sample Vendor" for data security platforms in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data Security, 2023. Learn more at Privacera.com.

