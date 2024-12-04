Join Residential Elevators at the 2025 International Builders Show!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Residential Elevators invites you to the NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, NV February 25 – 27, 2025 to experience the latest innovations and updates to our premium home elevator offering. This is the largest annual light construction show in the world and our booth features interactive displays and fully functional, rideable demonstration elevators. At the NAHB International Builders' Show (IBS), you can expect a dynamic and comprehensive experience tailored to professionals in the residential construction industry.

Free Expo Pass

We are thrilled to invite you to the NAHB 2025 IBS expo! We are offering a free 3-day expo pass to explore all the exciting exhibits, workshops, and networking opportunities. Do not miss out on this fantastic chance to connect with industry leaders and discover the latest innovations. Visit our site now to claim your free pass and join us for an unforgettable experience!

Here are highlights of the Residential Elevators booth at IBS:

Ride a Custom Home Elevator

Visit us at Booth 5215 in the Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center to explore the latest in-home elevator innovation with our new glass elevator options and sleek touchscreen hall stations. Experience the future of residential mobility firsthand by riding two fully custom home elevators, showcasing cutting-edge design and technology. Perfect for those looking to blend style with functionality in their homes.

Innovation at Its Finest

Experience and discuss how Residential Elevators are equipped with the latest advancements in elevator technology. This includes state-of-the-art safety features, innovative drive systems, elegant designs, and user-friendly controls. Our new glass elevator options provide a modern, sleek look that can seamlessly integrate into any home decor, while our touchscreen hall stations offer intuitive operation and a touch of futuristic elegance. Reach out to learn about our new product offerings and how they can transform your home!

Free One-Hour Elevator Class

Join our free one-hour informative sessions to learn about the latest changes in residential building codes, focusing on home elevator regulations. We will cover the essentials of designing a new home to accommodate an elevator, ensuring compliance with updated codes. Additionally, we will discuss strategies for planning a home that maximizes usability for all occupants, making it accessible and functional for everyone. This session is ideal for homeowners, builders, interior designers, and architects looking to stay informed and compliant.

Elegance Intact: The StrikeLock™ Difference

Explore the revolutionary StrikeLock™ elevator interlock. Each StrikeLock™ installation is straightforward and efficient, requiring no door notching, which saves time and reduces construction costs. Beyond ease of installation, StrikeLock™ enhances the safety and durability of your elevator, incorporating advanced security features that set a new standard in elevator technology. With StrikeLock™, you can be confident that your home is equipped with the best in elevator safety technology.

Elegance in Every Detail

We understand that your home reflects your personal style. That is why our elevators are designed with both aesthetics and functionality in mind. From luxurious finishes to customizable cabin interiors and gates, every detail is crafted to enhance the beauty and value of your home. Our elevators are not just functional; they are a statement piece that adds a touch of sophistication to your living space.

Personalized Service

We believe in providing a personalized experience for each of our customers. Our team of experts is dedicated to helping you find the perfect elevator solution for your home. From the initial consultation to installation and beyond, we are here to support you every step of the way. Our goal is to make the process as smooth and enjoyable as possible, ensuring that you are completely satisfied with your new home elevator.

Learn more at www.residentialelevators.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn at @ResidentialElevators.

