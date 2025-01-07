Join Smith at NEPCON JAPAN 2025

Company representatives will be available at East Hall, Booth E25-42 to showcase Smith's tailored supply chain solutions

HOUSTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smith, a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces its participation in NEPCON JAPAN 2025. The event will take place Wednesday, January 22, through Friday, January 24, at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center. NEPCON JAPAN is considered one of Asia's leading exhibitions for electronics research and development, manufacturing, and packing technology.

Visit Smith's team of experts at East Hall, Booth E25-42, where they will showcase the company's Intelligent Distribution™ model and demonstrate how it facilitates flexible and efficient supply chains. Representatives will also be available to highlight the company's systems-based approach to quality excellence––underscored by Smith's rigorous inspection and testing processes—and share valuable market insights to help customers make informed, strategic decisions.

"With four decades of expertise and adaptability, Smith remains dedicated to innovation, improvement, and enhancing our quality processes," said Choon Byun, Chairman, APAC at Smith. "We look forward to returning to NEPCON JAPAN and presenting our fully customizable supply chain solutions designed to help our current and future clients streamline their operations."

Smith's growth in Asia continues, particularly in Japan, where the company opened its Tokyo sales office in 2023. The expansion broadens Smith's tailored and localized support for Japan's thriving technology industry.

"Our presence at NEPCON JAPAN provides a valuable opportunity for our team to network with partners and explore new business prospects within the Japanese market," said Ricky Chung, General Manager of Smith's Tokyo office. "We are also excited to see the vast display of the latest advancements in consumer electronics, automotive, and logistics and share how Smith can strengthen the supply chains supporting these innovations."

For more information about Smith's participation in NEPCON JAPAN 2025 or to schedule a meeting with company personnel, visit Smith's NEPCON JAPAN page.

WHAT: NEPCON JAPAN 2025

WHEN: Wednesday, January 22 – Thursday, January 24

WHERE: Smith Exhibition Showcase – East Hall, Booth E25-42

Tokyo Big Sight

3-11-1 Ariake

Koto-ku, Tokyo, JP 135-0063

About Smith

Founded in 1984, Smith is celebrating 40 years of Intelligent Distribution™. As a leading independent distributor of electronic components, Smith sources, manages, tests, and ships billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. Offering a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions, Smith identifies and delivers customized service programs to support its customers' success. The company's expertise is backed by decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence. Smith has generated more than USD $12.9 billion in global revenue since 2019 and ranks eleventh among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.

