Join Some Very Bad Moms and Take a Break From Holiday Stress as STXfilms' 'A Bad Moms Christmas' Returns to Movie Theaters for One Night

DENVER, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviegoers are invited to a wild, one-night Christmas party on Thursday, December 6, as the Fathom Spotlight Series presents STXfilms' hilariously inappropriate comedy hit "A Bad Moms Christmas" in movie theaters nationwide.

A box-office hit when it was released last year, "A Bad Moms Christmas" will be back on the big screen to create a new holiday tradition fashioned especially for grown-ups. The return of "A Bad Moms Christmas" will be accompanied by a brand-new "blooper reel" created during the making of the film, which will bring even more raucous laughter to the evening.

Tickets for "A Bad Moms Christmas" are available at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events and STXfilms present "A Bad Moms Christmas" in hundreds of select movie theaters nationwide on Thursday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. local time. For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

"A Bad Moms Christmas" stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn as the overworked, under-appreciated moms from "Bad Moms" who rebel against the challenges and expectations of the "Super Bowl for moms": Christmas. As if creating a perfect holiday for their families wasn't hard enough, they have to do it all while hosting and entertaining their own moms, who are played by Christine Baranski, Cheryl Hines and Susan Sarandon. By the end of the holidays, the younger moms will redefine how to make the holidays special and discover a closer relationship with their mothers.

"A Bad Moms Christmas" is directed by Scott Moore and Jon Lucas, who also wrote the screenplay. The film also stars Peter Gallagher, Jay Hernandez, Justin Hartley, Wanda Sykes and Christina Applegate.

"Fathom is excited to invite audiences to partake in this grown-up holiday tradition at the movies," said Fathom Events Vice President of Studio Relations, Tom Lucas. "We love bringing back popular films for a second big-screen run and working with STX on this title has allowed us to do just that."

For artwork/photos related to "A Bad Moms Christmas," visit the Fathom Events press site.

