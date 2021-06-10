Join Sportsbet.io on the Road to Clubhouse Glory During Euro 2020

TALLINN, Estonia, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sportsbet.io is celebrating Europe's festival of football this summer with an unprecedented selection of promotions, bonuses, and community events for Euro 2020, with over one million euros worth of prizes up for grabs.

The delayed European Championships, which are being hosted in 11 different countries across the continent, offer an opportunity for football fans everywhere to follow their team's road to glory - and there's no better way to do so than as a member of the Sportsbet.io Clubhouse.

What is The Clubhouse?

The Clubhouse will be home to the latest news from the tournament, including 24/7 Clubhouse Radio, video previews, betting tips, tournament stats, and much more. Players can also drop in for a chat with our friendly community via Club Talk, where those taking part in the conversations will have the chance to grab exclusive bonuses and prizes.

Sportsbet.io is offering customers several ways to win big. This includes the chance to join the action before the first game kicks off on June 11, by placing a bet on a team to win Euro 2020 to receive a free bet every time that team wins a game at the tournament.

Justin Le Brocque, Head of Marketing at Sportsbet.io, said:

"We've all been looking forward to these European Championships for a long time, which is why we've gone all out to celebrate with Sportsbet.io's Road to Club Glory. For a tournament taking place across the continent, our Clubhouse is the perfect place to follow the action, whether that's keeping up with the latest news, joining us for a Club Talk chat, or grabbing a fantastic bonus. With great promotions, free-to-play games, and tournaments available, we look forward to seeing you during what promises to be a magical month of football."

Win With Free to Play

Users can also play and win for free with our special edition European Championship free-to-play games. The 4-3-Free game will run every matchday, and if all four questions are answered correctly, that person will win a $50 free bet. Bet Free-6-6 will give players seven attempts during the tournament at predicting six correct scores. Anyone who manages it will win $100,000 of cryptocurrency.

Meanwhile the Fun. Fast. Fair Cup 2021 will run throughout the Euros and involves a series of casino tournaments. We're giving away 380 mBTC across regular tournaments, and an amazing 1 BTC during the final tournament.

About Sportsbet.io

Founded in 2016 as part of the Coingaming Group, Sportsbet.io is the leading Bitcoin sportsbook. Sportsbet.io has redefined the online betting space by combining cutting-edge technology, with cryptocurrency expertise and a passion for offering its players the ultimate fun, fast and, fair gaming experience.

Principal sponsors of the English Premier League team, Southampton FC, and official betting partner of Arsenal FC, Sportsbet.io provide an expansive range of betting action across all major sports and eSports, offering players more than 350,000 pre-match events per year and comprehensive in-play content.

As the first crypto sportsbook to introduce streaming across all major sports, as well as a cash-out function, Sportsbet.io is recognized as a leader in both online sports betting and within the crypto community.

Sportsbet.io prides itself on its secure and trustworthy betting service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry.

For more information about Sportsbet.io, please visit https://sportsbet.io.

