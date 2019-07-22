Join Sportsman's Warehouse at Fort Wayne Grand Opening Celebration

MIDVALE, Utah, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, for a grand opening celebration of their new store in Fort Wayne, Indiana, July 25-27, 2019. Enjoy giveaways, vendor demonstrations, a mobile shooting range, and more.

"As our first store opens in Indiana, now anyone in the local area can access over 24,000 square feet of quality brand-name hunting, shooting sports, fishing, camping, apparel, and footwear merchandise," states Jon Barker, Sportsman's Warehouse CEO. "We invite everyone to stop by to enjoy great customer service and shop with confidence knowing that we stand behind our everyday low prices."

The new Sportsman's Warehouse store is located at 4408 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 across the street from Fort Wayne's premiere Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center where there are over 60 shops, cinemas, restaurants, and entertainment venues for the entire family.

The grand opening celebration starts with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the store at 4408 Illinois Rd., on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Attendees can:

Get a free $20 gift card and Sportsman's Warehouse hat if they are:

This new location will be the 94th Sportsman's Warehouse store in 25 states.

In addition to all of the exciting activities at the grand opening celebration, store visitors can participate in ongoing seminars and special events and choose from an assortment of over 60,000 items with region-specific products for local, outdoor activities.

"Our grand opening celebration will be a fun event for the entire family, and we look forward to being a valuable part of the local community," states Barker. "Not only will customers enjoy our high-level of service, but they will also get guaranteed best prices. If a customer finds a lower price, we'll beat it by 5%."

For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Founded in 1986, Sportsman's Warehouse now operates 94 stores in 25 states as the largest, outdoor specialty store based in the Western United States and Alaska. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, we ensure you will always find quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise within a local and convenient shopping environment. And with everyday low prices, passionate, friendly and knowledgeable associates, and educational in-store seminars and events, you'll enjoy a memorable outdoor experience. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

