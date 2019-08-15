Join Sportsman's Warehouse at Murfreesboro Grand Opening Celebration

MIDVALE, Utah, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH), www.sportsmans.com, for a grand opening celebration of their new store in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, August 22-24, 2019. Enjoy giveaways, vendor demonstrations and fun for the entire family.

"Now, our Tennessee customers can visit our current store in Chattanooga and our new store in Murfreesboro with over 30,000 square feet of quality brand-name hunting, shooting sports, fishing, camping, apparel, and footwear merchandise," states Jon Barker, Sportsman's Warehouse CEO. "We invite everyone to come out and have a great time at our grand opening celebration."

The new Sportsman's Warehouse store is located at The Oaks Shopping Center at 468 N. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129.

Known for its American Civil War history, the Stones River National Battlefield, Oaklands Mansion, and Connonsburby Village, Murfreesboro is just 34 miles from Nashville. Throughout the year, locals enjoy archery, camping, hiking, shooting, off-road riding, fishing, and more, right in their own backyard.

The grand opening celebration starts with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the store Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at 468 N. Thompson Lane. Attendees can:

Get a free $20 gift card and Sportsman's Warehouse hat (one per family) if they are:

One of the first 200 families to enter the store on Friday, 8/23/19, and Saturday, 8/24/19.

Enter to win a Pellet Grill and many other exciting gifts from our sponsors;

Watch exciting, dog dock-jumping competitions from Splash Dogs Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. ; and

; and Enjoy vendor demonstrations including a cooking demo by Camp Chef and more!

This new location will be the 95th Sportsman's Warehouse store in 25 states.

In addition to all of the exciting activities at the grand opening celebration, store visitors can participate in ongoing seminars and special events and choose from an assortment of over 60,000 items with region-specific products for local, outdoor activities.

"We hope to be a valuable part of the community by hiring passionate employees in the local region and offering unique workshops, events and more," states Barker. "Customers will enjoy our high-level of service and our guaranteed best prices."

For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

About Sportsman's Warehouse

Founded in 1986, Sportsman's Warehouse now operates 95 stores in 25 states as the largest, outdoor specialty store based in the Western United States and Alaska. If you are an outdoor enthusiast, we ensure you will always find quality, brand-name hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, apparel, and footwear merchandise within a local and convenient shopping environment. And with everyday low prices, passionate, friendly and knowledgeable associates, and educational in-store seminars and events, you'll enjoy a memorable outdoor experience. For more information, visit www.sportsmans.com.

