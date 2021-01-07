Join teli communications and ChannelVision Magazine for a Discussion on How to Add Programmable VoIP APIs to Their Product Offering as A New Stream of Revenue

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- teli communications, LLC, a leading provider of wholesale telecommunications services, will be joining ChannelVision Magazine in a live webinar that will look at what a programmable VoIP API is, as well as how resellers can add this new stream of revenue to their product offering.

Programmable VoIP APIs are fast becoming the preferred mechanism for companies to enable communications on their business applications. The requirement for building and maintaining soft switches and PBXs are being replaced by simple lines of code that provide the same features and functionality. In this live webinar, both Scott Navratil of teli and Gerald Baldino of ChannelVision will discuss how to sell programmable VoIP APIs in the channel.

Named one of ColoradoBiz Magazine's Most Powerful Salespeople, Scott Navratil has close to 30 years' experience in sales and marketing, with over 15 years in IP Communications. Scott has run channel programs for companies such as Vitelity, Inteliquent, & Voyant, and currently is the Chief Revenue Officer at teli communications, a leader in programmable VoIP API solutions.

Gerald Baldino has spent the last several years immersed in tech and telecom, reporting on a variety of key topics such as SD-WAN, IoT, cybersecurity, data center management and more. Gerald is particularly interested in business communications and disruptive software.

This webinar will take place January 20th, 2 p.m. EST. To register for this event, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Px4LFI9LSS6BU-_H3L6x-A.



About teli communications

teli communications, a Denver, CO based company, offers a full suite of IP communications solutions for wholesale and enterprise customers worldwide. Products offered by teli include Programmable API, bulk text messaging (SMS, MMS, Toll Free, Short Code), SIP trunking, virtual and on-premises fax, and e911. For more information on teli, please visit www.teli.net.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision is a B2B bi-monthly print magazine and digital content properties read and followed by channel partners selling all manner of voice, data, access, IT and managed services — both on-premises and in the cloud. ChannelVision is a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to market to experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business and enterprises spaces. Learn more at www.channelvisionmag.com.

