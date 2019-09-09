Join Tharp Custom Cabinetry at The Open House Event of Loveland Showroom

LOVELAND, Colo., Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Tharp Custom Cabinetry on Saturday, September 21, 2019 during the open house event hosted from 9 am to 4 pm at the brand new showroom in the heart of Loveland. The open house is open to all members of the community and is located in the Loveland showroom, located at 380 West 37th Street. This event will feature food, drinks, and giveaways in addition to access to all 170,000 square-feet of the showroom.

Tharp Custom Cabinetry is a locally owned and operated custom cabinet company, specializing in custom cabinetry, shelving, and storage options. All of the products made by Tharp are handmade by local woodworkers, using locally sourced materials. Tharp caters to home builders, commercial contractors, and homeowners alike, and can be found in homes and buildings all over Colorado and Wyoming.

The new, massive showroom displays all the inspiration needed for a home build or home remodel with complete displays of all the shelving and cabinetry options available. Designers, craftspeople, and woodworkers will be onsite to discuss the details of the cabinetry on display as the showroom is a gallery of their efforts.

Tharp Custom Cabinetry has been recognized by the Colorado Manufacturing Awards as the Builder/ Construction Company of the Year for 2019 and has been featured in several luxury magazines. At the open house event, the community of Northern Colorado will have the opportunity to discover the Tharp difference firsthand.

The open house is meant to provide the Loveland and surrounding Northern Colorado community the opportunity to see why the city of Loveland awarded Tharp an incentive to renovate and use the space on 37th Street as opposed to the 7 different buildings that the Tharp showroom previously inhabited. Forging a close relationship with the city of Loveland and providing more than 135 jobs to local residents, Tharp Custom Cabinetry is humbled by the opportunity to give back to the community that supports them.

Tharp Custom Cabinetry extends an open invitation to the entire Loveland community to join in the open house festivities on September 21st at the new showroom location. Drinks, food, and giveaways are just a few good reasons to tour the facility.

For more information, visit us online at https://www.tharpcabinets.com

