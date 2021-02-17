Join the Butterfinger Investigators in Cracking the Safe and You Could Win Up To $50,000

"'Crack the Safe' continues the story of the BFI and celebrates the irresistible taste of Butterfinger," said Miguel Zorrilla, Marketing Director, Butterfinger. "We're excited to connect with Butterfinger fans and put their detective skills to the test, as they help the Butterfinger Investigators crack yet another case to ensure that our precious Butterfinger bars are recovered."

Consumers can #CrackTheSafe and enter the $50,000 sweepstakes by doing the following:

Purchase two Butterfinger bars, snap the receipt and enter at www.ButterfingerCaseFiles.com. (OR) Mail in a request by writing your full name (no initials) and valid e-mail on a stamped postcard addressed to: The Butterfinger Crack The Safe Instant Win Game, P.O. Box 251328, West Bloomfield, MI , 48325. Requests must be received no later than May 10, 2021 . Only consumers aged 18+ are eligible for entry. For full contest rules, please visit https://butterfingercasefiles.com/en-us/Rules.

Chocolate lovers can report a stolen Butterfinger bar or hear from Investigators Hugh and Ali by calling the Butterfinger Investigators Hotline at 833-TELL-BFI.

For more information about "Crack the Safe", please visit www.ButterfingerCaseFiles.com or by following Butterfinger on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Butterfinger bars are available nationwide at retail, grocery, drug and convenience stores.

About Butterfinger

Butterfinger is a one-of-a-kind candy bar with the crispety, crunchety, peanut-buttery taste people love and cannot resist. No other candy bar comes close to the unique flavor and texture of a Butterfinger. Keep up with the latest news about Butterfinger at www.Butterfinger.com and on all social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has created products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba, Italy into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and continues to spread joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its portfolio in 2018 with the addition of Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, 100Grand, and other legendary chocolate brands.

We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in eight offices and ten plants and warehouses in North America, including a cocoa processing plant in Brantford, Ontario and a planned chocolate processing factory in Bloomington, Illinois. Instilled in every aspect of our business is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and their passion for quality, creativity, and innovation. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter and @ferrerousacorp on Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

