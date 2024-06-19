Join the Celebration as Tweetsie Railroad Host Its' Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza

BLOWING ROCK, N.C., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This July 4th, Tweetsie Railroad has a lot to celebrate, including America's independence and the park's 68th birthday. On Thursday, July 4th, the park will be open with extended hours from 10 am to 9 pm. for fun and festivities, ending the night with the biggest fireworks display in the region at 9:30 pm.

July 4th at Tweetsie Railroad Wild West Theme Park is a full day of family fun with extended park hours and the largest fireworks show in the region.
Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock, NC, host its July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza in celebration of the birth of our nation and the Wild West theme park (established July 4, 1957).

When the park first opened its doors on July 4, 1957, it consisted of a one-mile trip to a picnic area. In the following years, the final section of the three-mile loop was completed and an authentic western town was built around the station. Rides, live shows, the Deer Park Zoo were added, and Tweetsie Railroad evolved from an excursion railroad into North Carolina's first theme park.

"On July 4th, we not only celebrate our nation's birth but also the generations of families who have allowed us to be a part of their cherished memories," said Chris Robbins with Tweetsie Railroad.

The spectacular fireworks show begins at 9:30 pm and promises to be a family-friendly celebration. Parking is complimentary. For additional information about the park and its rich history visit tweetsie.com.

About Tweetsie Railroad
Since 1957, Tweetsie Railroad, North Carolina's first theme park, has provided families with unforgettable Wild West adventures. Visitors enjoy an interactive three-mile journey into the Old West behind a historic narrow-gauge steam locomotive. The park features live shows, classic amusement rides, the Deer Park Zoo, gem mining, and more.

Tweetsie Railroad is open for its Wild West action-packed themed daytime operations, with gates open from 10 am6 pm:

  • May 28 - August 11 - Thursday - Monday (Closed Tuesday & Wednesday)
  • August 12 - October 27 - Saturday, Sunday and Labor Day Monday

The park will open for nighttime operations during Ghost Train® and Tweetsie Christmas®.

Daytime admission is $60 for adults, age 13+, $40 for children, ages 3-12, and free for children 2 and under. Golden Rail Season Passes are $140 for adults and $100 for children. There is no charge for parking.

For more information visit www.tweetsie.com or call 877-TWEETSIE (877-893-3874).

