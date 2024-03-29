Join the City of Wilton Manors for the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival on June 15, 2024

WILTON MANORS, Fla., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone is invited to commemorate the 55th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots in the City of Wilton Manors, FL on June 15, 2024 at the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival. The street festival will kick off at 3 p.m., followed by a Glow Night Parade at 8 p.m. All residents, visitors, businesses, and nonprofits are encouraged to attend or participate in this event in support of the LGBTQ+ community locally and across the globe.

"This event is about celebrating and supporting the LGBTQ+ community locally and across the globe," said Mayor Scott Newton. "We couldn't be prouder to be a safe space for the more than 40,000 people who come together from all across the country and world to celebrate love, acceptance, and inclusion."

General admission tickets are available online now through June 14, 2024, for $10 per person and include festival entry at special pre-paid lines at main entrances, access to the street festival featuring over 100 vendors, performances on seven stages, and of course entry to the parade. Day of general admission tickets are $13 per person and may be purchased with a credit card only (NO CASH) at the main entrances. VIP packages including air-conditioned tents and exclusive premium lounge experiences are also available for purchase. Click here to pre-purchase a ticket to the 2024 Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival.

"The Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival is one of the largest pride events in the country and we're so lucky to host it in Wilton Manors, a city where everyone is welcome and accepted for who they are, as they are," said event organizer Jeffrey Sterling. "This event wouldn't be possible without the generosity of our sponsors and community supporters; thank you for your contributions that allow us to bring this celebration back year after year!"

Looking to get involved in this year's festivities? Sponsorship, volunteer, and advertisement opportunities are open to corporations, community groups, and individuals, as well as walking in the parade or riding on a float. Opportunities are available on a first come first served basis. There is a 20 percent off discount for vendors (with code "Mar20") and 50 percent off discount for nonprofits (with code "NFP2024") available now through March 31, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. Save your spot by visiting https://www.stonewallpride.lgbt/sponsorships or by emailing [email protected].

To learn more about the Stonewall Pride Parade and Street Festival in Wilton Manors, Florida visit https://www.stonewallpride.lgbt/.

ABOUT STONEWALL PRIDE I Inc

Stonewall Pride I Inc is part of HOTspots! Happening Out, which represents a dynamic alliance of 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations united in their commitment to enhancing the well-being of South Florida's LGBTQ+ community and its allies. Through a multifaceted approach encompassing events, television programming, print media, captivating video content, and engaging social media, we channel all resources and funding towards advancing the social, cultural, and educational facets of our mission, serving our wonderfully diverse community.

Our unified partnership of non-profits include Stonewall Pride, HOTspots Magazine, Happening Out Television Network, Wilton Manors Entertainment Group - WMEG, Pride Fête, Art Walk Wilton Manors, Taste of the Island Wilton Manors, Black Pride Cookout, Queer News Tonight, Pride Skate Night, Happening Out Travel, Sculpture Walk Wilton Manors, The Fay What Show, Pride on the Drive, and Hotspots Happening Out Art Gallery with Dennis Dean.

ABOUT THE CITY OF WILTON MANORS

Wilton Manors was laid out in 1925 by Edward John "Ned" Willingham, a land developer from Georgia, as an upscale residential community. It was recognized as a Village in 1947 and incorporated as a City in 1953. Today, the City of Wilton Manors offers all the benefits of a big city from shopping, to hip restaurants and bars, a burgeoning arts community and tons of community events, yet still maintains a cozy, community-feeling offering miles of natural waterways perfect for kayaking, paddle boarding and other outdoor activities. In 2018, Wilton Manors was named the "Second Gayest City" in the United States, celebrating a diverse population of approximately 12,000 residents. To learn more about the live, work and play opportunities in Wilton Manors call (954) 390-2100 or visit www.wiltonmanors.com .

CONTACT: Aimee Adler Cooke, (561) 302-6902 (or) [email protected]

SOURCE The City of Wilton Manors