Join the DOE Boost Showcase Event Set for December 12

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FedTech is thrilled to announce the upcoming Showcase Event for the DOE Boost startup studio program. This hybrid event will take place on December 12, from 4:00 PM to 7:45 PM MST at Q Station in Albuquerque, NM, and promises to be an exciting showcase of dual-use innovation and entrepreneurial talent. Virtual programming will run from 5:00 - 7:30 PM MST.

The DOE Boost partnership between Sandia National Laboratories and FedTech was forged out of a passion for developing a sustainable, innovative, and diverse future through the commercialization of promising energy technologies. By working together to develop ventures based on lab-created technologies, DOE Boost is building an innovation ecosystem for economic and climate benefits that will last for years to come.

The Showcase Event represents a significant milestone in the journey of these talented teams and companies. The dedication, creativity, and hard work of these individuals is making a lasting impact on the renewable energy and national security landscape, and the showcase is a celebration of their contributions.

The programming will feature presentations from eight to ten companies in the mechanical systems, material technology, sensing, detecting & monitoring to software and biotechnology sectors. A live Q&A session with an expert panel of judges will follow each pitch. This interactive format provides a platform for constructive feedback and insights from government and industry leaders.

In addition to the pitch event, in-person attendees will have the opportunity for live networking with all cohort members, fostering collaboration, idea sharing, and network building. This networking session promises to be a valuable opportunity for like-minded innovators to connect and exchange insights.

The teams and companies participating in the Showcase Event will be competing for consulting and advisory packages from FedTech and local partners. These prizes will not only serve as recognition for their outstanding work, but also as crucial support for further business development and growth.

Secure your spot today and join us at the forefront of innovation — registration is free. Register here to claim your ticket: fedtech.io/boost-showcase

Visit www.boostplatform.org to learn more. DOE Boost is funded by Technology Commercialization Fund administered by the Office of Technology Transitions.

