Join the GenScript Biotech Global Forum in London to Navigate the Future of Cell and Gene Therapies.

For more information, please visit the forum website.

Scan QR code or click the link to register: https://bit.ly/477v0pa

(Register using code GSOM to reserve your free pass.)



In this November 20, GenScript Biotech Global Forum will take place in London during the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. This year's forum will explore the theme "Unlock the Full Potential of Cell and Gene Therapies." This event aims to foster collaboration among industry leaders while tackling the challenges and opportunities in the CGT landscape.

Highlights of the Agenda Include

3 keynote speeches and 4 panel discussions.

Hot topics focusing on the innovation and breakthroughs of CGT and mRNA vaccine. Addressing CMC Challenges of CGT product development. Insights from Investors for the CGT investment opportunities.

20+ world-renowned scholars and industry leaders. Get an insider's look into the make-or-break opportunities in cell and gene therapy.

200+ experts. Get inspired, forge alliance and make an impact!

55% policy makers. The can't-miss gathering of cell and gene therapy luminaries during Jefferies London Healthcare Conference.

Navigating Challenges: Insights into the Future of CGT and Multiple Cell Therapy Technologies in Development

In recent years, cell and gene therapy has become a key player in biopharmaceuticals, with a growing number of approvals annually. CAR-T therapies are the most advanced, while innovations have led to a wider range of cell therapies, including CAR-NK, CAR-M, and TIL, addressing various challenging diseases.

However, the diverse landscape of new therapies and technologies presents numerous challenges. The forum will feature keynote speeches from prominent figures in cell and gene therapy, including Dr. James M. Wilson, President and CEO of Gemma Biotherapeutics; Dr. Miguel Forte, President of the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) and CEO of Kiji Therapeutics, and Tom Whitehead, co-founder of the Emily Whitehead Foundation will also give a speech to share the life-saving stories of CAR-T therapy.

In-Depth Discussion on Gene Therapy, mRNA Vaccines and the CMC Challenges in Developing and Manufacturing CGT Product

The development of gene therapy and mRNA vaccine technologies has been transformative, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, and holds immense promise for treating rare diseases and genetic disorders. As advancements in gene editing reshape clinical applications, emerging innovations in gene therapy and mRNA vaccines are poised to revolutionize medicine. However, the transition of these technologies from research and development to clinical application brings significant challenges. Throughout the development and production of cell and gene therapies, issues related to CMC are prevalent. The quality of raw materials and the stability of supply chains directly impact early development, while the complexity and consistency of manufacturing processes, from small-scale trials to large-scale commercialization, remain key obstacles. Further optimization is needed in process scaling and standardization, alongside the ongoing challenge of ensuring product quality and safety in compliance with stringent regulatory standards for successful market entry. The forum will explore these challenges, as well as emerging market trends and future opportunities for innovation, through in-depth panel discussions.

Exploring the Investment Potential of CGT: A Future Outlook

The cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry faces challenges in investment returns due to high development costs, regulatory hurdles, and manufacturing complexities. However, significant opportunities exist in gene editing and cell-based therapies, which offer promise for treating various diseases. Attracting funding requires understanding the potential impact of these therapies and their path to commercialization. This forum will feature a fireside chat with investment insights, helping attendees explore CGT's potential and how to secure long-term returns as therapies progress toward commercialization.

For more information, please visit the forum website.

Scan QR code or click the link to register: https://bit.ly/477v0pa

(Register using code GSOM to reserve your free pass.)



SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM? 440k+

Newsrooms &

Influencers 9k+

Digital Media

Outlets 270k+

Journalists

Opted In GET STARTED